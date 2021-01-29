1

Two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are recovering from injuries sustained in this crash along Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls early Friday. 

 Photo courtesy of South Dakota Highway Patrol,

via Facebook

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, two troopers are recovering from injuries they received when their vehicle was struck alongside the roadway of Interstate 90 eastbound near Sioux Falls on Friday.

Officials said the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

