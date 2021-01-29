According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, two troopers are recovering from injuries they received when their vehicle was struck alongside the roadway of Interstate 90 eastbound near Sioux Falls on Friday.
Officials said the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
