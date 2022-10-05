To make sure new construction in Hughes County gets on the tax rolls, the County Commission hired two temporary part-timers during its Monday meeting to do an inventory.

The commission voted unanimously to pay $30 an hour to former county Director of Equalization Melissa Flottmeier and retired County Manager Kevin Hipple to complete the project by Nov. 1.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

