To make sure new construction in Hughes County gets on the tax rolls, the County Commission hired two temporary part-timers during its Monday meeting to do an inventory.
The commission voted unanimously to pay $30 an hour to former county Director of Equalization Melissa Flottmeier and retired County Manager Kevin Hipple to complete the project by Nov. 1.
Anyone who builds a home or other structure needs a building permit, Director of Planning and Zoning and Building Official Eric Booth said. People who build something like a grain bin will likely pay a flat rate for a permit, while someone building a home pays a fee based on the value of that home.
Flottmeier and Hipple will visit sites to make sure the construction is done as indicated on a permit.
“They will help us verify if the building is completed, if it’s done,” Booth said. “You want to catch your growth every year. You want to make sure everyone is paying their fair share.”
There’s times when folks neglect to get building permits.
“A structure could be up for years before it’s discovered,” he said.
County government relies on several forms of revenue, but primarily funds services through property taxes.
Two decades ago, the state limited counties to raising property tax revenues only through new construction plus the rate of inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index. New construction is expected to generate $200,000 more for property taxes for the 2023 budget.
County government carries out state mandated programs, including property assessments, road and bridge maintenance, policing, jails, elections, records maintenance, courts and more. Some mandates are unfunded or underfunded.
In other matters, Hughes County will receive $4,200 as its first payment from the national opioid settlement for the cost of services deployed to meet the needs of the painkiller-turned-heroin epidemic.
The epidemic, largely fueled by legal prescriptions of painkillers suggesting they would not be habit forming, stressed county budgets from law enforcement to rehabilitation to the foster system and coroner’s office.
The $26 billion from the manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies involved in the painkiller process will be split among state and local governments.
County Finance Officer Thomas Oliva said the state will receive 70 percent of South Dakota’s settlement, while the counties will share the balance.
The county commission entered into an agreement to receive an allocation over each of the next 18 years.
Funds must go to treating opioid use disorder, supporting people in treatment and recovery, providing connections to care, addressing the needs of pregnant or parenting people who use drugs and their families and more.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, the Hughes County Commission hired Brian Murphy as an deputy attorney in the state’s attorney office at $73,166 a year and Julie Volmer as an administrative assistant for the highway department and commissioners’ office at $17.60 an hour.
The commission also promoted Troy Meyer to lead highway maintenance worker at $24.99 an hour. The position left vacant by Meyer’s promotion will be advertised and filled.
And commissioners agreed to purchase a table during the Bras for a Cause fundraiser on Oct. 15 at the Ramkota in Pierre. The tickets, which are $35 or $300 for a table of 10, will go to county employees.
