Fort Pierre expects more development in near future as one business moves across the river and two plan on breaking ground.
Vermillion developer Rikesh Patel expects to break ground in the fall for two hotels on Yellowstone Street across from the Holiday Inn Express, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said on Friday.
Patel also plans to remodel the Holiday Inn Express, which he owns.
In related matters, construction continues on a new Fort Pierre building for Dan O’s Marine.
One of the two hotels will be an extended-stay Candlewood Suites, Hanson said. She did not want to share the name of the second hotel until she got permission from Patel.
The Capital Journal could not reach Patel for comment.
Three years ago, Patel bought the two city-owned lots in Teton Island Development.
“COVID hit and various things delayed the building,” Hanson said.
She believes the Pierre and Fort Pierre area can support two additional hotels.
“During Oahe Days, during the big rodeos, the high school rodeo and 4-H rodeo, during the legislature we run out of hotel rooms in the two cities,” she said.
Dan O’s Marine owner Dan Poppen said he plans to move from the current location at 320 S. Charles St. in Pierre to the new 6,200-square-foot building at 916 N. Deadwood St. in Fort Pierre by October. The business will be on a vacant lot between Chase Auto & RV and the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge.
Dan O’s Marine will include a showroom, shop and fenced-in yard for boat storage.
It took Poppen four years to find the property, which he chose for its proximity to Chase Auto & RV, access to U.S. Highway 83 and steady traffic.
“It had to be the right location with good visibility and good access,” Poppen said.
Hanson is pleased with development.
“Of course, we love it,” she said. “I think he has a perfect location right there by the RV sales and service. It will be one-stop shopping for people to have their boat and camper repaired.”
Dan O’s Marine has been at its current location behind Shel’s Kwik Stop for eight years. Poppen leases the property from longtime Pierre businessman Mike Suiter.
Dan O’s Marine employs four and expects to create at least two more jobs.
Poppen will continue to sell Vexus, a fiberglass performance fishing boat; Alumacraft, an aluminum fishing boat; and Manitou pontoons. The business also sells and services Mercury and Yamaha motors.
Poppen has been in the marine business for 38 years and opened his first store in 1994 on Sioux Avenue on Pierre’s east side. In 2001, he opened a second store in Watertown and in 2014, he opened at his current location in Pierre.
