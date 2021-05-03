Authorities responded Monday afternoon to a four-vehicle accident 12 miles east of Pierre on U.S. Highway 14.
The accident occurred when a “westbound semi-truck and trailer failed to stop for a line of westbound vehicles waiting for a construction pilot car at a construction zone. The semi hit the first vehicle which led to the a chain-reaction of the other two vehicles also being hit,” according to state Department of Public Safety public information officer Tony Mangan.
The driver of the first car hit, who according to Mangan was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a hospital in Pierre and then another in Sioux Falls with “serious non-life threatening” injuries. The driver of the third car went to a Pierre hospital with “minor” injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, but Mangan said there are charges pending against him.
The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t injured.
The accident is still under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
