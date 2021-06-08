The Pierre Fire Department Rescue Squad was dispatched to a report of a missing jet ski with two occupants at approximately 11:15 p.m. on June 7.
The jet ski was last seen leaving the Spring Creek Recreation area around 9:20 p.m.
The two using the jet ski were planning on making a quick trip across the lake to observe an item on shore. When they reached the shoreline on the Stanley County side of the lake, the jet ski became disabled. The jet ski was then subject to the wind and drifted southeast on Lake Oahe, where the two eventually came to rest on the Hughes County shoreline.
When the two occupants failed to return to the Spring Creek area, the family started a search by boat without luck. The family then called 911 to report the problem.
The Rescue Squad launched the rescue boats from the Spring Creek boat ramp and located the two within 1.5 hours of searching. Pierre Rescue covers land and water rescue for a large portion of the capital city area.
“Searching the Lake can be difficult as it is a large body of water. When it is dark, there are a lot of different bays and other areas that need to be checked” Fire Chief Ian Paul said. “Thankfully we have some great resources in the area that assisted us with our search.”
During the search there were four boats on the water, one aircraft using thermal imaging and some ground crews checking shorelines. Assisting with the search was Highway Patrol, Game Fish Parks, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, a privately owned boater and assistance from the Central South Dakota Communications Dispatch Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.