The Oahe Child Development Center and Pierre Area Referral Service received $1,500 each from the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge 1813 members through the Queen of Hearts raffle that they started in October 2019 and periodically donate funds to local non-profits.
PARS Executive Director Corwin Jones said half of the donation they received would go toward the kids’ weekend backpack food program, with the other half going to its food pantry.
Oahe development center Director Sue Glodt said the $1,500 donation would go into its general fund, supporting their efforts. The center has 46 staff members and more than 100 volunteers per year who donate time, funds or needed items.
“Oahe Child Development Center serves approximately 200 children and families each year,” Glodt said. “We promote the school readiness of infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children. We believe that parents are a child’s first and most important teacher, so we work with families to make sure they know developmentally what their child should be doing and ways to work with their child to reach developmental milestones.”
While Glodt has heard people say they did fine despite never attending preschool, she noted times are different now as most statewide households with elementary-aged children have parents working full-time jobs.
Glodt also noted that required skills have changed in the workforce.
From the Newsroom
Our flagship email newsletter Join thousands of other readers who receive our daily digest of the community's biggest news. A five-minute read delivered every weekday at noon.
Thanks, you're signed up.
Please enter your email.
“In the 1900s, 38 percent of jobs were agricultural, 33 percent industrial, 25 percent service and 4 percent knowledge. People that didn’t read well could do manual labor jobs,” she said. “Today, 12 percent of jobs are industrial, 29 percent service and 57 percent knowledge, so there are not many job opportunities out there for those that struggle to read. So what worked for us doesn’t work for today’s children.”
Glodt said individual and organization donations and involvement like the Moose Lodge benefit everyone.
“When a community places an importance on helping children in their community, it comes back to the community ten-fold,” she said. “There are fewer dropouts, less crime, less need for special education services, and higher earnings in communities that focus on early childhood education. We are very lucky in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area that our community supports us.”
Glodt said people could call 605-224-6603 to volunteer or donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.