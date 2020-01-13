Presentation College, Aberdeen, has announced its president’s list and dean’s list recipients for the Fall 2019 academic awards.
PC’s president’s list requires a 4.0 Grade Point Average for the term, while its dean’s list requires a GPA of 3.5 or better for the term.
Michael Lyons, Pierre, an athletic training major, earned a spot on the president’s list.
Madison Brink, Pierre, a sport and event management major, earned a spot on the dean’s list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.