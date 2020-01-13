Presentation College, Aberdeen, has announced its president’s list and dean’s list recipients for the Fall 2019 academic awards.

PC’s president’s list requires a 4.0 Grade Point Average for the term, while its dean’s list requires a GPA of 3.5 or better for the term.

Michael Lyons, Pierre, an athletic training major, earned a spot on the president’s list.

Madison Brink, Pierre, a sport and event management major, earned a spot on the dean’s list.

