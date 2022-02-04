The South Dakota House Judiciary Committee advanced a pair of bills related to funding the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons to the House Appropriations Committee on Friday with “do pass” recommendations.
House Bill 1194, carried by state Rep. Tamara St. John, R-Dist. 1, seeks $70,000 in general funding to the Office of the Attorney General “for the purpose of funding the position of missing person specialist within the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons for one year.” Before its amendment at Friday’s meeting, House Bill 1264, carried by state Rep. Peri Pourier, D-Dist. 27, sought $84,848 to the Attorney General, “for purposes of staffing and training a 1.0 full-time equivalent position for the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons for one year.”
St. John’s bill passed the committee 10-1 with state Reps. Sue Peterson, R-Dist. 13, and Rebecca Reimer, R-Dist. 26B, excused. Pourier’s bill was amended by the committee to extend funding for the position for five years instead of one, bringing the desired appropriation to $424,240, and passed 8-3 with Peterson and Reimer excused.
In 2021, Gov. Kristi Noem signed Pourier’s House Bill 1199 requiring the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons be established by the Office of the Attorney General. However, funding for the liaison position was never provided.
“Since the time of the Tribal Relations committee meeting and bringing this issue forward to try to find a solution for the unfunded mandate in this position, I am happy that there are so many people looking to find a solution for this,” St. John said Friday. “So it would be my hope that we can continue this conversation in Appropriations and follow it through to that solution.”
Pourier expressed urgency for the position’s funding by noting the state of South Dakota’s missing people on Feb. 19, 2021, three days before her bill establishing the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons received hearing in the House State Affairs Committee. On that date, Pourier said, 109 South Dakotans were missing, of whom 77 — or about 71 percent — were indigenous.
About 11 percent of South Dakotans identified as at least part American Indian or Alaska Native in the 2020 Census.
“The reason why this is unique is because we have a vulnerable population who is across jurisdictional lines,” Pourier said. “So the reason why this position was put into place was to do the coordination across jurisdictional lines, it kind of brings the state to the table in conjunction with what the federal side is doing to address the problem and what Indian Country is doing to address the problem.”
In testimony in favor of Pourier’s bill, registered advocate Ross Garelick Bell for the Oglala, Crow Creek and Yankton Sioux tribes told the committee that it is important to have the position established and funded for multiple years to allow time for hiring, training and coordinate with agencies.
“The reason it’s important is, again, the tribes — and especially as you know in South Dakota — have limited funds,” Bell said. “Not all can contribute to pay for agencies for the state. As a matter of fact, most of them can’t.”
The Bureau of Finance and Management stood as the only opponent to St. John and Pourier’s bills, noting that while Noem is “committed” to funding the liaison position, the position is ongoing within the Office of the Attorney General and should be part of overall budget talks.
