Two parents expressed their dismay to the Pierre School Board about 10th-graders reading a book that includes profanity, masturbation and sexual predation.
“This is like handing kids an R-rated movie,” Carolyn Ryckman said during Monday’s Board meeting about “The Absolute True Diary of a True Part-Time Indian.”
Julie Muldoon, a parent and vice chairperson for the new parent group Hughes County Moms for Liberty, said parents received a letter to let them know their 10th-grader would be reading the book. Students started reading it the following day.
“The Absolute True Diary of a True Part-Time Indian” is a first-person narrative novel from the perspective of a 14-year-old Native American boy. Author Sherman Alexie grew up on the Spokane Indian Reservation and is known for writing stories and films about his experiences as an Indigenous American. For this book, Alexie changed a few details by making it more humorous to fit the category for young adult fiction.
The school board did not respond. Board President Dan Cronin said beforehand the board does not generally respond to public comments made during its meetings.
“It’s not an action item, but we will listen and take it into consideration for further review,” Cronin said.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal students have been reading the book since 2015 or 2016.
“There’s always been sent a letter explaining they can opt out if they want,” Glodt said.
One parent expressed concern three to four years ago, and a few students opted out, he said.
“That was the only other time it has come up,” Glodt said.
He explained that the administration and School Board doesn’t typically manage the process of choosing books, but leaves it up to the school.
“The English department teachers make those recommendations as to what they want to read,” Glodt said. “They feel it is a good book and take everything into consideration.”
“There are concerns about this book and we will look into it,” he added.
The School Board will likely not get involved, but a meeting could be held between Glodt, the high school principal and English department. The students are done reading the book for this school year.
The Capital Journal attempted to reach T.F. Riggs High School Principal Kelly Hansen, but the school is closed due to the snow storm.
Ryckman said the book is written on an 11- to 12-year-old reading level and the discussion about masturbation went on for over a page.
“The historic aspects are good, but there must be other books without this vulgarity,” she said. “The book normalizes masturbation. This book does not teach culture.”
Ryckman said it also violated school policy for inappropriate language and describes drunkenness, poverty and broken homes. She agreed these three things do occur.
“But I don’t think the focus should be what the Native Americans are about,” Ryckman said on Wednesday about current issues on reservations.
She read a written statement to the School Board from friend Dan Prue, who worked for the South Dakota Department of Education for 24 years and is a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
“He (Prue) would rather focus on their culture than what they are right now,” Ryckman said. “They were in this country long before we were and so successful and then the poverty and drunkenness began.”
Muldoon asked for a different process that would give parents more time to respond to the letter. She said parents need more advanced notice when children read a book “that graphic.”
