Next year there will be a new high school in South Dakota. On Thursday, the school’s superintendent briefed the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors about the school and its desire for membership in SDHSAA.
Anthony Fairbanks will be the superintendent of the new school, Lakota Tech High School, located five miles east of Pine Ridge. The school will be an addition to the Oglala Lakota County School District which serves 1,800 students in four pre-kindergarten through eighth grade schools and a virtual high school.
Fairbanks told the board that Lakota Tech High School will have a capacity for 400 students and will be ready to serve students in 2020.
“Next fall we’d like to start,” Fairbanks said.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said once the local school board approves a resolution to join the association, work can begin on scheduling and classifying the school’s teams.
Fairbanks said the new school hopes to field teams in girls’ and boys’ basketball, cross-country and track and field as well as girls’ volleyball. The school district is also interested in offering football, Fairbanks said, but that may have to wait until the 2021 school year.
Fairbanks noted that Lakota Tech High School is the United States’ first and only career technical education high school within an Indian reservation. The school will help students develop work force skills in business, health sciences, public service, science and technology and industrial arts.
As part of its consent agenda, the board also accepted for membership the Wessington Springs Cyber High School. It also granted a cooperative agreement between the cyber high school and Wessington Springs High School in the sports of volleyball, cross-country, boys’ and girls’ basketball, track and field and golf.
While consent agenda items are usually approved without comment, some board members expressed concerns about the fact that while cyber high school students might not reside within the school district, they would still be eligible to compete in Wessington Springs’ varsity sports.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said the Wessington Springs School District has some cyber school students who live in the district and want a chance to compete in activities.
“It’s not a recruiting kick” for the district, Krogstrand said.
Allowing students who don’t reside in a school district eligibility to compete in varsity sports “could have long-range consequences,” according to board member Jerry Rasmussen of Dakota Valley.
