Laurie Schultz grew up loving math. So, when Shultz looked into options for a career in math, she was told either a teacher or engineer. The Pierre woman chose engineering — one of the reasons she supports the South Dakota Discovery Center’s fundraising efforts.

Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman didn’t have final numbers on Friday morning from Thursday night’s annual Best for Last fundraiser, but said it would compare to an average year, which is $35,000.

Gwen Albers

Assistant Editor

Gwen Albers

