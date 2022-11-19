Emcee DT Meyer, program director at radio KCCR in Pierre, announces a name on a raffle ticket drawn during the South Dakota Discovery Centers' Best for Last fundraiser on Thursday, The center's board president, Jasper Diegel, looks on.
Laurie Schultz grew up loving math. So, when Shultz looked into options for a career in math, she was told either a teacher or engineer. The Pierre woman chose engineering — one of the reasons she supports the South Dakota Discovery Center’s fundraising efforts.
Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman didn’t have final numbers on Friday morning from Thursday night’s annual Best for Last fundraiser, but said it would compare to an average year, which is $35,000.
The Discovery Center sold 250 tickets for the reverse raffle at $125 each. Josh Schwatzkopf and Patrick Schmitz split the $10,000 pot, Waldman said.
“It was phenomenal and we are excited for the support,” she said. “Our staff is working hard and our board is working hard. We can celebrate.”
Retired from the state Department of Transportation, Schultz helps raise money for the Discovery Center because she wants to make sure other young girls have the same opportunities to study science, technology, engineering and math — STEM.
“As an engineer, I like to promote math and science,” the 65-year-old said. “I didn’t have that growing up.”
Anne Lewis, program and operations director, said 25 percent of the Discovery Center’s funding comes from donors. The rest comes from grants, entrance fees, memberships and the City of Pierre.
Located in a former municipal light and power plant that went out of service in 1963, the Discovery Center was founded in 1989.
“This was a community project brought forward to enrich the community,” Lewis said. “But it’s become so much more. We serve the entire state and are known for programming, teacher workshops and developing curriculum. Even nationally, we are known as a go-to institute.”
Jan Martin has attended the fundraiser for four years, ever since becoming a volunteer at the Discovery Center after retiring as director of state assessments with the state Department of Education.
“I knew I needed something to do,” Martin said. “I’ve always been interested in STEM.”
“I’m here to celebrate the community and get the community to understand what we do and what we do it for.”
Discovery Center Board member Andy Bruels got involved with the center 10 years ago.
A member of the South Dakota Engineering Society, he serves as the liaison between the center and society. Bruels is an administrator with the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“I have kids who love coming here,” Bruels said. “They are at that perfect age and enjoy it.”
“Donors give to the next generation of scientists, engineers and creative thinkers,” he said.
