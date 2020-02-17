Since the beginning of 2020 there have been nine fatal accidents on South Dakota highways. Six of these fatalities resulted specifically from people not wearing their seatbelts, and being ejected out of their cars onto the road or surrounding terrain where they died.
The most recent fatal accident took place on Friday Feb. 14, 10 miles south of Madison in Lake County at 8:40 p.m. when a person lost control of their vehicle on a “slippery roadway.” The vehicle went into a ditch, rolled, and the driver was ejected and killed, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer of the Department of Public Safety.
The name has not been released yet and the case is still under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Of the other three of nine fatal accidents in the year so far, two victims were wearing their seatbelts, and one is unknown if they were, according to SDDPS.
The six fatal crashes where seatbelts were not worn, began Jan. 4 in Moody County. A 60-year-old man was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer with an ATV. He hit a patch of ice, lost control, and struck the median with enough force that the pickup “rolled and came to a final rest on its roof,” the release said. The force of the crash was enough to eject the driver, who landed across the median in the oncoming traffic lanes. There, he was stuck by a 2018 GMC.
On Jan. 27, in Hand County, one person — wearing a seatbelt — survived. A person not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle, and died.
In Bon Homme County, Feb. 2, no seatbelt, ejected and died.
In Hutchinson County, Feb. 9, no seatbelt ejected and died.
In Marshall County, Feb. 12, not wearing a seatbelt, ejected and died.
It is not a South Dakota state law for adult passengers riding in the back of a vehicle to wear safety belts.
Mangan stresses that, it not being summer and with rain and snow on the roads, people need to slow down.
The numbers from 2019 show over 57 percent of the fatal crashes in South Dakota involve people not wearing their safety belts, Mangan said.
Report going back at least five years on the SDDPS website show often twice as many fatalities for people not wearing their seatbelts than from those wearing seatbelts. In 2013 there were 61 deaths without, 33 with. In 2014, 72 and 28. In 2015, 60 and 26. In 2016, 58 and 18; in 2017, 67 and 22; and in 2018, 61 and 28.
Currently in South Dakota not wearing a seatbelt is not a primary offense; meaning you won’t get pulled over for not wearing. Once pulled over for a different reason, though, not wearing a seatbelt can be charged.
In Pierre, the secondary offense of not wearing a seatbelt results in a $25 ticket. Often times on the Pierre Police’s police blotter, there are a number of no-seatbelt violations. Translated, it means someone got pulled over for a primary offense with potential multiple infractions. The officer had a choice and issued a verbal warning for the greater offense and gave a ticket to the driver for not wearing a seatbelt.
According to the Governors Highway Safety Association “34 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have primary seat belt laws for front seat occupants.” Twenty states don’t have any laws about back seat occupants.
The top three most expensive tickets for states with primary seatbelt laws are Texas, California and South Carolina according to the GHSA page, with $200, $162 and $160 respectively being the cost.
“Wear your seatbelt,” Mangan said. “Have your passengers wear their seatbelts — and not just for the long trips but even driving across town.”
Before 1994, South Dakota had one of the lowest safety belt usage rates in the United States, with only 26 percent of front seat passengers choosing to buckle up. Since the passage of the safety belt law, seat belt usage has been steadily increasing, according to SDDPS. South Dakota is far behind the national seatbelt usage rates of 88 percent, with rates being as high as 91 percent in other states with primary seat belt laws.
“One of the things we continue to push is this,” Mangan said. “Our Office of Highway Safety and Highway Patrol always stress to people, you have a better chance of survival if you’re not thrown from the vehicle.”
