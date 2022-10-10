Twice, Pierre's Vicki Walters has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Twice she's beat it.
Walters believes she's fought tougher battles than most victims. Although cancer-free, she must take chemo pills twice daily for the rest of her life. She hesitates to look beyond 24 hours at a time.
"I don't know what the future holds," the 56-year-old Georgia Morse Middle School teacher said on Sunday. "Hopefully I will not die today."
Walters will share her story during the 19th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. The event coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month will include vendors, entertainment, music and silent and live auctions, one of which will feature donated designer bras, organizer Amanda Carroll said. Carroll set a $40,000 fundraising goal.
The $35 tickets are available at the door and Cowboy Country stores at 620 N. Euclid Ave. and 1619 N. Harrison Ave., both in Pierre, and 301 W. 1st Ave. in Fort Pierre. Tables for 10 can be purchased in advance for $300 each.
A South Dakota native who grew up in Rapid City, Walters lived north of Atlanta and worked as a hairstylist when doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer the first time. She got the news at work at 1:43 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2013.
"You never forget the day they call you," she said.
Diagnosed with Stage 2-B, Walters had the genetic cancer in her lymph nodes. Her older sister received a breast cancer diagnosis one year earlier.
Walters had a double mastectomy, reconstructive surgery, 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 18 rounds of radiation.
"I know that it was bad," she said. "I had just gotten divorced. Then I found out I had cancer. I went through it alone."
The reconstructive surgery was the worst.
"They don't tell you what it's going to be like and I kept having malfunctions," she said.
By January 2014, Walters was cancer-free. She, however, never celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"After all of that, I never wanted to think about breast cancer," Walters said. "I just never celebrated October."
Two years ago, she moved back to South Dakota after her husband, Craig, got a job teaching eighth-grade writing at Georgia Morse. Walters got a job teaching third-grade in Stanley County Schools.
In May 2021, she went to Rapid City for an MRI and doctors found a spot on her lung.
"Then I went back to see the oncologist in Rapid City, who said 'I don't like what that looks like. Let's watch it for three months,'" Walters said.
The spot grew and Walters learned she had metastatic breast cancer.
"It goes to the organs, lungs and bones," she said. "Mine went to my lung and I needed to have the cancer removed from the lung. I've been taking chemo pills ever since."
They started her on the highest dose, resulting in fatigue and nausea.
"I'm supposed to be on disability, but wanted to go back and work," Walters, now a seventh-grade language arts at Georgia Morse, said. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done. When I got in, I was feeling pretty good — now it's super stressful, but super rewarding."
Although in remission, Walters struggles to remain positive about her future.
She chose to speak about her journey during Bras for a Cause after attending last year's event.
"I was waiting for (test) results," Walters remembered. "I went to Bras for a Cause and was just sitting there, seeing the people raising money for breast cancer and knowing there was a good possibility I had a recurrence."
As for Amanda Carroll, she got involved with Bras for a Cause after attending a past event in Pierre. During her four years, she has raised about $120,000. Funds go to cancer victims in Pierre and Fort Pierre for medical expenses, travel and anything not covered by health insurance.
Her sons, Dayson, 10, and Dalton, 11, help her with the event.
Donations also can be made to Bras For A Cause and mailed to Oahe Federal Credit Union, 221 E. Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501. Carroll can be reached at 605-280-8759.
