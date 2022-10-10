Twice, Pierre's Vicki Walters has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Twice she's beat it.

Walters believes she's fought tougher battles than most victims. Although cancer-free, she must take chemo pills twice daily for the rest of her life. She hesitates to look beyond 24 hours at a time.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

