Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on August 1.
This is according to an August 21 release by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture.
The inventory was 2 percent above August 1, 2019. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements in feedlots during July totaled 1.89 million head, 11 percent above 2019. Net placements were 1.84 million head. During July, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 420,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 315,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 435,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 458,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 195,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 70,000 head.
