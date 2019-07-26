WASHINGTON, DC – Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella joined President Donald J. Trump, members of the Cabinet and senior officials at a White House event today recognizing the first anniversary of the Administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers.
“The nation’s economy is strongest when America invests in its workforce,” Acting Secretary Pizzella said. “With the number of job openings exceeding the number of job seekers for fourteen straight months, America’s workforce has access to unprecedented career opportunities. This Administration is committed to opening up free markets to continue the strong economic growth that leads to family-sustaining careers.”
Last July, the Trump Administration launched the Pledge to America’s Workers, an initiative that called on job creators and trade organizations to commit to educate, train, and reskill America’s workforce. In the past year, more than 300 companies and organizations have signed the Pledge to create nearly 12 million new opportunities for education and skills training for workers, including apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and continuing education.
The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights. The Department administers and enforces more than 180 federal laws. These mandates and the regulations that implement them cover many workplace activities for about 10 million employers and 125 million workers.
