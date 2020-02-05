The remaining portion of Highway 212, in Watertown, including the recently constructed Big Sioux River Bridge, is set to open on Thursday, Feb. 6.
This is according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation and contractor Reede Construction.
Remaining work to complete the project will need to be done in Spring 2020. It will be completed half at a time under two-way traffic. To complete this work, full closure of the highway will not have to be done.
Temporary pavement has been placed so the project could be opened to traffic. In the spring, this temporary pavement will be removed to make way for the new approach panels and underdrain system at each end of the bridge. Remaining sidewalk work and permanent pavement marking will also be completed in the spring.
The $10.3 million project has reconstructed one mile of Highway 212 from Highway 20 to Highway 81 and included utility work, grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, structure, concrete paving, lighting and signal upgrades.
The overall completion date for the project was originally set for Oct. 25, 2019. Significant weather delays and the high river levels on the Big Sioux River throughout 2019 delayed the project.
For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.