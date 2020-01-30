Eight months after flood waters ran over and wrecked a stretch of U.S. Highway 81 in eastern South Dakota and interrupted, perhaps, travelers headed from the Canadian border at Pembina, North Dakota, to Fort Worth, Texas, on the 1,220 miles of one of the nation’s original numbered highways, it is fixed and open again.
But South Dakota’s transportation leaders say drivers need to drive slower and with extra care on the higher highway, now bordered by guard rails for a few miles, because the lake water is just laying there, waiting.
The 2.5-mile portion of Highway 81 - starting about four miles south of Arlington and going south where waters from Twin Lakes surrounded the roadway and overtook it last May - just re-opened, said Kristi Sandal, spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation, in an email to the Capital Journal.
Arlington is 75 miles northwest of Sioux Falls, which received 39.5 inches of precipitation in 2019, a full 50 percent above its 30-year average, according to the National Weather Service. In 2018, Sioux Falls received 39.2 inches, meaning in two years the area received three years of average precipitation. The whole eastern seaboard of South Dakota saw flooding last year and many farmers hardly planted an acre.
“Highway 81 is a major roadway in the eastern part of our state, so this closure has had a personal impact on both our people and our economy,” said Gov. Kristi Noem in the news release on Thursday. “This grade raise has restored access to help folks in this area get back to a normal routine. We will continue partnering with communities as we recover from the 2019 storms and mitigate future flood damage.”
Gov. Noem has made a handful of separate requests for federal disaster aid totaling than $56 million for the damage done by weather in 2019 across the state, but focused largely on southeastern parts of the state where too much water was the problem. A large chunk of that aid is sought for fixing roads, as some counties and townships are way over their budgets in the amount of damage done, according to news reports.
Sandal said the flooding meant that work on fixing the road didn’t begin until Aug. 19. It was a major job.
The grade was raised a full 3.5 feet and the fix included placing riprap, which is rocks and stones to break and brake wave action against the roadway, fabric, geogrid — that’s ground-stabilization mats put in to reinforce the ground — striping, rumble strips, new signs and a guardrail.
It’s clear it wasn’t a task too easily done. But DOT crews took everything down to Highway 81.
Sandal said installing the guard rail “was a needed safety measure due to the excessive drop-off from raising the road and deep waters of 25 feet in some locations along this section.”
She said drivers are officially advised to proceed through the area with caution, especially during inclement weather.
“Continued high water levels alongside the road will create a higher incidence of ice on this section during the winter months,” she said. “The speed limit through this raised section will be set at 55 mph.”
It’s 70 mph on much of 81 through the state.
The work isn’t done, Sandal said.
“The department will continue to monitor water levels and plans to place additional dirt embankment on the in-slopes, extended drainage culverts and connect local roads soon, depending on water levels and additional precipitation in the coming months. Long-term plans are being developed to make the grade raise work permanent in the next year or so.”
