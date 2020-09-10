U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is currently the Senate's majority whip, meaning the only Republican to outrank him in the Senate is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. 

Wednesday, Thune took the Senate floor in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. to blast Democrats for actions he says are blocking relief for Americans facing financial struggles because of COVID-19.

