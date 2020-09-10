U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., is currently the Senate's majority whip, meaning the only Republican to outrank him in the Senate is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Wednesday, Thune took the Senate floor in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. to blast Democrats for actions he says are blocking relief for Americans facing financial struggles because of COVID-19.
Senator Thune, do you not realize that your constituents read, listen to, and make judgements based upon their consumption of a wide variety of news sources? Congress passed a second COVID relief bill in May. Mitch McConnell refused to bring the congressional bill to a vote in the Senate. Instead, the republican led senate pondered the necessity of a second relief bill; pondered whether $600 a month was keeping those who lost their employment due to COVID-19 from returning to work when there was (is) no job to go to or secure; and pondered whether their leader would behave rationally as a normal president by calling leadership from both parties to the oval office and hammer out a deal. Please, don't "spin", use "alternative facts", and mislead your constituents.
