Beyond the chocolate, the fake neon-green basket grass and whatever sits at the heart of a Cadbury Egg, there will be another substance, if you will, at the concern of church leaders on Easter: the souls of those who attend this Sunday and probably won’t be seen for another year.
For Jake Krahn, lead pastor at New Life Church in Pierre, that means coming up with a sermon series compelling enough to bring Easter visitors back. This year, New Life is bringing back the series “You Asked For It,” where sermons are based on questions submitted by churchgoers.
“[We] give them a chance to ask those questions, which would hopefully be a reason that they’d be willing to say, ‘Hey, if this church is willing to take these questions and answer them, hopefully they’re willing to reach out and kind of understand where I’m at and try to speak to relevant issues in my life,’” Krahn said.
With COVID still a factor, guessing how many people will cross a church threshold this weekend is still difficult.
“The honest answer is we don’t know,” Pastor Greg Kroger of First United Methodist Church in Pierre said. Kroger said his church lately has seen about 50 people in each of its in-person services.
New Life is holding four services this holiday weekend — one Saturday night and three Sunday morning. Krahn said he is planning for 350 to 400 people, but added that he doesn’t know exactly what to expect.
“We really try to have the mentality of we’re thinking not primarily for those who are already here, but we’re thinking about what are we doing for those who aren’t here yet,” Krahn said.
Senior pastor Chance Sumner of Community Bible Church in Pierre said he expects more than 300 attendees between his church’s two Sunday services. And even beyond the welcome team and connection cards at his disposal, Sumner feels he has an opportunity to make those in attendance who do not have a faith background feel welcome with his message.
“I find that while people might not think Christianity is relevant for their lives, if they show up on a Sunday morning they’re at least willing to listen,” Sumner said. “And so I find that maybe providing them a thought that they had not had before regarding God, regarding sin, regarding forgiveness... I try to make it relevant to them. I try to share with them the appeal as to why someone would ever want to become a Christian.”
Next-gen Christians
In surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, Pew Research Center found that 65% of Americans described themselves as Christians. That is down from 77% in 2009.
Meanwhile, Pew found that the portion of the population describing itself as “atheist, agnostic or ‘nothing in particular,’” increased from 17% to 26% over that same time period.
Faced with those numbers, Krahn said reaching the next generation with the story of Easter and Christ is at the heart of his church.
“I think trying to reach the next generation with the hope and the message of Easter I think in a lot of ways is about trying to help people to understand the relevance of the gospel for them today,” Krahn said. “I think a lot of people who aren’t connected religiously, one of the reasons for that might be that it seems old-fashioned. ‘That’s great, but it doesn’t have any relevance for my life today.’”
Authenticity, Kroger said, is the key to Christians reaching the next generation, and engaging in conversations one-on-one is important as well.
“I think we’re in a time where we need to live out the Easter story,” he said.
Sumner said that while he doesn’t know that younger generations have any different needs than older ones, the packaging and communication will be different.
”But to share the truth in a loving and disarming and engaging, compelling way is how I would reach really any generation, even young people,” he said.
