The South Dakota Unified Judicial System has expanded access to state court record information through an online portal available to the public.

According to a release by Greg Sattizahn with the Unified Judicial System, the eCourts portal (https://ecourts.sd.gov) provides the public the ability to access civil and criminal case data such as the parties involved, case status, case dispositions, a register of events filed in a case, information on hearings, bond information and financial activity on a case. Searches can be performed with a valid case number or name for a party and can be narrowed by filing date, case location, case status or case type.

To access documents, the public may use the public access workstations located in all courthouses. The eCourts portal does not include the ability to view or purchase documents at this time. The availability of documents in the future is dependent on the move to a redaction solution that can protect personally identifiable information found in court records.

The eCourts portal does not provide access or information related to closed, confidential or sealed case information.

