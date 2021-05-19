United Airlines joined Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota congressional delegation on Monday by weighing in on the continuing struggle for control of the Essential Air Service (EAS) contract at Pierre and Watertown regional airports.
In a letter to U.S. deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs Joel Szabat, United's managing director for domestic network planning Daniel Malinowski laid out the difference between United's codeshare agreement with present contract holder SkyWest Airlines and its interline agreement with Denver Air Connection, which was selected in April to take over the contract come July.
"There are several distinctions between how SkyWest EAS flights versus Denver Air Connect flights integrate into the United network," Malinowski wrote. "First, SkyWest EAS flights are ground handled by United Airlines at our hubs and are treated no differently than any other United flight. Second, SkyWest EAS flights use the gate holdings of United Airlines at the hubs while United has no such agreement with Denver Air Connect. This could result in connecting passengers needing to transfer terminals or travel greater distances within the terminal when making connections between flights."
Though Malinowski wrote that United would prefer to see Pierre and Watertown remain part of the United Express network through SkyWest, he also wrote that United will retain its interline agreement with Denver Air in the "near-term" should it remain the carrier for both airports.
