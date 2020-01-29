After making it through Congress, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement has been signed by the president. The USMCA replaces the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
According to releases from Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dusty Johnson, and Sen. John Thune and Mike Rounds, the USMCA is expected to add 176,000 jobs and open up the Canadian market for the first time to American dairy, wheat, chicken, egg and turkey products, which will further expand export opportunities for America’s farmers and ranchers. U.S. trade with Canada and Mexico alone supports more than 12 million American jobs. According to the International Trade Commission, U.S. exports will increase by $2.2 billion per year under the USMCA.
The USMCA is expected to advance United States agricultural interests by building upon existing markets to expand U.S. food and agriculture exports and support food processing and rural jobs. The new trade deal includes stipulations to increase agriculture market access, enhance labor and environmental rights, address non-market practice and unfair subsidies, and increase intellectual property protections.
“The USMCA is a major win for South Dakota producers,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “Each year, our state exports $586 million worth of goods to Canada and $338 million of goods to Mexico. The USMCA re-balances and modernizes the old rules of the road into a 21st century, high-standard trade deal that better serves the interests of South Dakota farmers, ranchers and business people. With 95 percent of the world’s consumers living outside our borders, the USMCA builds the framework that ensures our goods are sold in a marketplace that is fair, open and competitive.”
Sen. John Thune said, “It’s done. After more than a year … the agreement has finally crossed the finish line and been signed into law. This modernized deal will help open markets for our farmers and ranchers who feed the world.”
“This new agreement will expand trade opportunities for South Dakota’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers,” said Sen. Mike Rounds. “Mexico and Canada are two of our most valued trading partners and signing the USMCA solidifies our partnerships with them. Trade with the two countries supports 37,700 jobs for South Dakotans, so making sure we maintain positive relationships with them is important for our economy. I thank President Trump for inviting me to attend today’s signing and for his strong support of our ag producers and manufacturers.”
Rep. Dusty Johnson said, “USMCA is the win for producers we’ve been working towards for nearly two years. South Dakota’s farmers want a level playing field, and that’s exactly what this free trade agreement provides. I look forward to seeing the added jobs and trade opportunities this agreement will bring to our nation’s economy.”
