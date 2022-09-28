Oahe Family YMCA Program Director Joshua Dutt and Health and Wellness Director Karla Seyer man a table in the rotunda of the South Dakota State Capitol on Tuesday. The YMCA is one of 16 nonprofits that benefits from the annual Capital Area United Way fundraising campaign.
Natalie Jung is ready to help the Capital Area United Way raise money.
A rural health specialist for the state, Jung plans to ask her co-workers to donate to this year's campaign in hopes of the non-profit reaching its $560,000 fundraising goal. The United Way then gives the money to 16 nonprofits in Hughes and Stanley counties.
"The United Way is vital to our community," Jung said. "The donations make an immense difference for local families."
On Tuesday, eight of the 16 nonprofits set up tables in the rotunda of the South Dakota State Capitol.
"We're here so the state employees can come in and learn about what we do," Holly Wade, executive director for the Capital Area United Way, said. "Their campaign to give to the United Way starts today."
State employees gave less money in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, Wade said.
"People were working remotely," she said. "We really would like to get more engagement from state employees this year whether volunteering with partner agencies, giving food donations or whatever the case may be, or a monetary donation."
The United Way is prohibited from talking to state employees, however, state employees can talk to co-workers about making a contribution, Wade said.
That's where people like Jung come in. She is this year's state government agency lead for the local campaign.
Jung is optimistic about people donating.
"I think when we tell the stories of the partner agencies on how they impact (people), that might convince them to give," she said.
Feeding South Dakota benefits from the United Way campaign. The nonprofit serves 300 households a month in Pierre, Development Director Megan Kjose said.
"We've seen about a 30 to 35 percent increase in the number of families," Kjose said.
The agency helps with temporary food assistance, summer backpacks, mobile food distribution and partners with agencies like the Boys & Girls Club.
Last year's local United Way campaign missed its goal by $20,000, Wade said. The pandemic could've been the reason.
Two percent of this year's goal has been met so far, she noted. Past campaigns have received up to 20 percent of its funds from state employees and 10 percent from Avera. Delta Dental and Bank West match employee contributions and are usually the biggest donors at about 20 percent each.
Other agencies that benefit from the United Way campaign include American Red Cross, Oahe Chapter, Capital Area Counseling Services, Central SD Child Assessment Center, Community & Youth Involved Center, Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, Growing Up Together, Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Oahe Child Development Center, Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre Area Referral Service, Sioux Council Boy Scouts, South Dakota Discovery Center, Southeast Community Center, The Right Turn and Urban Indian Health.
This year’s campaign co-chair people are Joan and Karl Adam.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
