United Way is serving, doing more in Hughes, Stanley counties

In the 10 first months of the new 211 phone help system in Pierre, Fort Pierre and all of Hughes and Stanley counties that is funded by the Capital Area United Way, more than 700 calls have been made by people needing help.
The CAUW funds the 211 program for the community with about $17,000 in annual funding.
That’s the latest report that Ashlee Rathbun, executive director of CAUW, gave to the Capital Journal on Sunday.
The 211 helpline is one of a handful of “impact” programs funded by the local United Way which involve full funding that is decided on outside of the normal funding process for the 20 agencies who interview each year to find out how much of their request is met by the United Way’s fundraising total.
Impact programs are fully funded, generally, and made part of the CAUW budget.
Another impact-type program is the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program funded fully each year locally by Gary Connie Grittner of Fort Pierre. The program was started by Parton in 1995 and has been in Pierre and Fort Pierre for several years. But late last year, the Grittners said they would like to fund it fully each year as their United Way gift, Rathbun said. It means about $11,000 a year now as there are 513 children — at last count up to the age of 5 in Stanley and Hughes counties who are registered receive a free book each month in the mail.
Any donor can specify how their donation can be directed, Rathbun said.
But the great majority of United Way money is allocated by a board to about 20 nonprofit agencies that involve about 50 programs.
This year the CAUW is set a goal of raising $621,100 by early 2020, she said. That number includes the 211 figures, as did the goal set a year ago of $620,211.
The CAUW’s fundraising has gone from $400,000 a year in 2008-2009 — when only $385,000 was actually raised — to this year’s record goal, the third consecutive year of goals over $600,000.
Rathbun, who grew up in Fort Pierre, was hired in May 2018 to helm the CAUW, after working three years for her predecessor Christine Oey, who was director from February, 2014 until early 2018. Oey followed Gloria Hanson, who was CAUW director from February 2009 unti early 2014 and since has been mayor of Fort Pierre.
The CAUW was started in 1989, running its first fund-raising campaign in 1991 with a goal of $186,000 but raising $225,449.
Between 2004 and 2019, it’s raised more than $6 million for the community, according to CAUW leaders.
About 80 percent of the money raised goes to fund needs in the community, with about 20 percent spent on administrative costs, Rathbun said.
The new 211 helpline service, for crisis calls that don’t need 911-type law enforcement response, has been well-used by people who need some help, since Dec. 1, 2018, Rathbun says.
It means that anyone in Pierre and Fort Pierre and the surrounding areas with a need for, say, a mental health crisis, a place to stay or food, can dial just 211 for help. The call goes straight to a call center in Sioux Falls with trained professionals at hand can connect the callers to the right place in Pierre or Fort Pierre for help, Rathbun told the Capital Journal.
“It cuts out the middle man,” she said. So people in crisis aren’t shifted around from call to call trying to find someone who can address their need, she said.
Through Sept. 22, so for just under 10 months, a total of 734 calls from the Hughes and Stanley counties area and surrounding locales, were received by the 211 center in Sioux Falls, she said.
The largest amount for any specific reason — 199 calls — were for “mental health and addictions” category, according to a report from Rathbun to the Capital Journal. The second highest number of calls were for “housing and shelter” at 115; utility bills got 65 calls, “government and legal” amounted to 47 calls and the categories of health care and food each received 29 calls.
Other categories include child care/parenting, employment/income, clothing/household, transportation assistance, with a few calls each. The “other” category involved 210 calls.
The Federal Communications Commission reserved the 211 number in the year 2000 for such service.
It’s available in all 50 states and 90 percent or more of Americans have 211 service, including most South Dakotans, with about 20 counties on board.
The 211 service provides CAUW with a good idea of the unmet needs in the community, which helps plan for future funding, Rathbun said. The 211 system also gives detailed reports on the calls. An important part of the 211 system is that trained professionals, including nurses in some cases, follow up with callers to make sure they got the help they needed, she said.
“Our goal eventually that for our unmet needs, we will bring in programming to address them, so that we do not have those gaps in service,” Rathbun said.
Earlier this year, the Capital Area United Way allocated about $415,000 from the fundraising campaign that began in August 2018. It was less than previous years because Oahe Inc., long a nonprofit, now is run by a for-profit organization, so it does not qualify for United Way funding, she said.
Rathbun already has had a handful of meetings with potential donors at local businesses and other organizations as the campaign gains speed. Usually, the campaign is complete by late winter or early spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.