The Capital Area United Way is holding its annual Battle of the Bands fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 23. The bands compete live, at the St. Charles Lounge in Pierre.
Supporters - present or not - can vote for their favorite band. This year’s two musical contestants are The Sidehackers versus the Homestretch Band. The Sidehackers is probably best known for its renditions of the songs "Happy Song," "Glory Days," and "You May Be Right. The Homestretch Band is probably best known for its renditions of the songs "Against the Wind," "Brown Eyed Girl," and "Johnny Be Good."
Each ballot is a vote for the band of your choice. Ballots can be purchased for $25 each, or five for $100.
Don't miss out on this epic concert & fundraiser as the bands compete for the crowd and votes by playing your favorite songs. Donators need not be present to vote. Funds raised go toward reaching the 2020 United Way campaign goal.
To purchase a ballot, make a donation, or get more information, contact the Capital Area United Way at 605-224-9229 or CAPAREAUNITEDWAY.ORG
