More than 5,700 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to its deans list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Qualification for the list varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
Fort Pierre: Garrett Vizcarra, senior, College of Business - economics.
Pierre: Emily Nicole Petersen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources - biochemistry.
Pierre: Meagan Marsene Potrzeba, junior, College of Business - marketing.
Pierre: Sophia Marcelle Stueven, freshman, College of Fine & Performing Arts - emerging media arts.
Pierre: Jessica Lea Weber, junior, College of Business - finance & economics.
