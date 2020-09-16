The newest rankings from the U.S. News and World Report’s “Best National Universities” lists the University of South Dakota in Vermillion as the highest ranked public university in the state. USD is now ranked No. 249 overall, which is 14 spots higher than last year’s ranking.
“It is an honor to be among the nation’s best universities in this year’s U.S. News and World Report listing. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff and the achievements of our students,” USD President Sheila K. Gestring stated via news release.
USD also ranked highest of any South or North Dakota school in the “Top Public Schools” list, at No. 121.
South Dakota State University in Brookings also made the “Best National Universities” list, coming in at No. 284.
Other South Dakota higher education institutions made the U.S. News and World Report listing for “Regional Universities Midwest.” Augustana University in Sioux Falls ranked No. 13; Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell ranked No. 23; Northern State University in Aberdeen ranked No. 80; University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls ranked No. 86; Dakota State University in Madison ranked No. 91; Mount Marty University in Yankton ranked No. 108; and Black Hills State University ranked No. 119.
U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings compare secondary education institutions from across the nation, factoring academic quality, such as student-faculty ratios, graduation and retention rates, financial resources, average ACT/SAT scores of admitted students and alumni giving into the rating. Schools in the “National Universities” category offer a variety of undergraduate majors as well as masters and doctoral programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.