People observing the Juneteenth holiday outside on Monday encountered lots of heat in central South Dakota.
“Both today and tomorrow will probably hit 100 degrees and even exceed that slightly,” said Kelly Serr, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s also breezy.”
Speaking by phone on Monday, Serr said a “thunderstorm pattern” with cooler temperatures appeared to be headed this way and likely to arrive by mid-week and linger into the weekend.
If the rain does come, it will be a rare sight so far in June. Serr said Pierre has had only .58 inches of rain so far this month.
“Normally, we would have had 2.31 inches (in June) by now,” she said.
She added that Pierre has had 5.8 inches of rain so far this year, compared with a normal total of 9.64 inches. She said the “normal” figures are derived from 20-year averages.
“High temperatures for this time of year should be in the low 80s,” she added. “We’re exceeding this mark by about 20 degrees.”
Kerr said the temperatures for both May and June have been above normal this year, with May’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees Fahrenheit rising 5.1 degrees above normal. Through June 18, the average temperature was 70.8 degrees, or 5 degrees above normal.
It’s an abrupt turnaround compared with the previous two months, when temperatures were actually colder than normal in Pierre. March’s average temperature of 25.8 degrees was 8.5 degrees below normal, and April’s average of 42.4 degrees was 3.5 degrees below normal.
As for precipitation, Serr said the southeastern part of the state has been the driest this year.
“The southeast part of the state has been much drier than the rest of the state,” she said. “They’re considered to be in severe drought.”
The area of Hughes and Stanley counties, she said, is considered to be “abnormally dry,” with “moderate drought” conditions prevailing to the north in the Sully County area.
“It’s getting dryer,” Serr said, though she did note the thunderstorms on the horizon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.