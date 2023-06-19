Triple digit relief
Fort Pierre City Pool patrons filled the water Monday afternoon as temperatures soared into the triple digits. 

 Shannon Marvel / Capital Journal

People observing the Juneteenth holiday outside on Monday encountered lots of heat in central South Dakota.

“Both today and tomorrow will probably hit 100 degrees and even exceed that slightly,” said Kelly Serr, a warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s also breezy.”

