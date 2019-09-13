The upcoming blood drives for the extended Pierre and Fort Pierre areas include:
Monday, Sept. 16 - Pierre South Dakota State Employees Blood Drive, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre. Contact coordinator Heather Perry at 605-773-4479.
Monday, Sept. 30 - Pierre Community Two-Day Blood Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Resurrection Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 103 N. Taylor, Pierre. Contact coordinator Shirley Becker at 605-280-1185.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, Jones County Blood Drive, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Murdo Senior Citizens Center meeting room, 115 Main Street, Murdo. Contact coordinator Lillian Seamans at 605-222-0126.
Thursday, Sept. 19, Presho Community Blood Drive, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 100 West Willow, Presho. Contact coordinator Mary Swedlund at 605-680-9019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.