The upcoming blood drives for the extended Pierre and Fort Pierre areas include:

Monday, Sept. 16 - Pierre South Dakota State Employees Blood Drive, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect, Pierre. Contact coordinator Heather Perry at 605-773-4479.

Monday, Sept. 30 - Pierre Community Two-Day Blood Drive, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Resurrection Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 103 N. Taylor, Pierre. Contact coordinator Shirley Becker at 605-280-1185.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, Jones County Blood Drive, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Murdo Senior Citizens Center meeting room, 115 Main Street, Murdo. Contact coordinator Lillian Seamans at 605-222-0126.

Thursday, Sept. 19, Presho Community Blood Drive, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 100 West Willow, Presho. Contact coordinator Mary Swedlund at 605-680-9019.

Tags

Load comments