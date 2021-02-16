The threat of rolling blackouts could last through Thursday as unusually cold weather continues to put a heavy strain on electric grids across the western United States.
Central South Dakota has been spared so far and officials in Pierre and Fort Pierre are urging residents to conserve electricity to avoid interruptions to service.
The 90-minute blackouts hit parts of Minnesota and southeastern South Dakota early Tuesday amid extreme temperatures that have dipped below zero for several days.
Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), one of two energy suppliers for the area, was notified at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday that the Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, which means electric generation in the region is not sufficient to meet demand. That prompted rolling blackouts by SPP.
MRES said it didn't have ample time to warn customers of the outages. WAPA was in the process of restoring the loads by late morning. None of the blackouts were in or near Pierre.
Fort Pierre said Tuesday that it is "operating with power from our Generation Station because our supplier is rolling blackouts in South Dakota to prevent a total blackout." The city encouraged residents "to conserve energy when possible over the next couple days" to avoid interruptions.
WAPA generates about 60 percent of the area’s energy from hydroelectric dams along the Missouri River. The not-for-profit MRES produces the other 40 percent for 61 municipal utilities in four states.
Denver-based WAPA said Tuesday it has been directed by SPP to reduce load to preserve the system. That meant outages for some customers in the Upper Great Plains region. WAPA said outages could last through Thursday depending on weather.
Pierre is expected to continue warming up this week, with forecast highs of 44 on Sunday and 52 on Monday.
Maybe it is time to start constructing more fossil fuel power plants. You know, the type that produce load following power even in the cold.
