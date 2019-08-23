UPDATE: Christy First in Trouble and Tahnasha Stricker, inmates in the state Women's Prison in Pierre, who escaped Friday, Aug. 23, were taken into custody Saturday, Aug. 24, by Rosebud Sioux Tribal Police in Rosebud, according to Michael Winder, spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Rosebud is 82 miles southwest of Pierre.
The women took a Dodge Dakota pickup truck at their community service job site on Friday and drove off without permission. The truck was located when the women were arrested, Winder said in a news release shortly after 1 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 25.
Winder has said in previous cases that failure to return to prison from a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
The two women were placed on escape status, said Winder in a news release late Friday afternoon, Aug. 23.
They drove off in a silver or gray Dodge Dakota pickup with the license number CD205.
First in Trouble is 33, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 230 pounds. She is serving two sentences out of Pennington County: a two-year sentence for drug possession, two years for failure to appear; and out of Mellette County, a five-year sentence with three years suspended for ingesting an illegal drug.
Stricker is 31, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds. She's serving a one-year sentence out of Hughes County for using an illegal drug and, out of Minnehaha County, a sentence of six years and three months for possession of an illegal drug.
Both are Native American women, according to Winder.
