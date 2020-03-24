Three of the eight inmates who got away Monday night from the state Women’s Prison minimum security unit in Pierre were arrested on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation Tuesday afternoon, said prison spokesman Michael Winder in a news release.
Earlier he said a ground and air search began Monday night and continued Tuesday for the eight women.
“The inmates left the Pierre Community Work Center without authorization at 8:43 p.m, March 23 by exiting an exterior door,” Winder stated via news release.
Inmates Kelsey Flute, Jordan Wakeman and Pamela Miller were taken into custody on the Crow Creek Reservation today," Winder said. "The state is working with the tribe to have the three returned to state custody."
Like several other employees of the Department of Corrections administrative offices in Pierre, Winder has been working from home this week because of the pandemic.
During a Tuesday news conference, Gov. Kristi Noem said one of nine inmates who escaped was apprehended by early Tuesday. The other eight remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon.
"We are continuing the investigation," Noem said.
The Crow Creek Sioux Tribe's reservation is headquartered in Fort Thompson, which is 60 miles by road southeast of Pierre. But the reservation's northwest corner is less than 40 miles as the crow flies from Pierre. About 1,230 of the tribe's 3,500 enrolled members live on the reservation which borders the east side of the Missouri River and mostly is inside Buffalo County.
Prison employees notified law enforcement and began other procedures for when an escape happens, Winder said. The state Highway Patrol put up aircraft to aid in the ground search.
The Women's Prison is in the sprawling Solem Public Safety Center at 3200 E. Highway 32 on the southeast side of town, which includes the Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff's Office and the administrative offices of the state's Department of Corrections. The womens prison Community Work Center is nearby. It houses minimum-security inmates on work release and community service status, as well as parolees in the Community Transition Program, according to prison officials.
Winder identified the escaped women as ranging in age from 23 to 32. Six of them are Native Americans and two white.
Besides their sentences, the women now face a new one. “Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape,” which is a Class 5 felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to Winder.
Winder listed information on each of the eight women.
- Philomene Boneshirt, 25, is Native American; 5 feet, 8 inches; 140 pounds. Boneshirt is serving a sentence of seven months and 15 days for third-degree simple assault and a consecutive sentence of one year for drug possession out of Minnehaha County.
Jordan Wakeman, 27, is white; 5 feet, 5 inches; 130 pounds. Wakeman is serving a sentence of six years, seven months and five days and a consecutive sentence of five years with five years suspended; and another consecutive sentence of two years. All are for drug possession cases out of Minnehaha County.
Sylvia Red Leaf, 25, is Native American; 5 feet, 5 inches, 160 pounds. Red Leaf is serving two sentences of three years, nine months and 15 days for drug possession; and a sentence of one year, nine months and 15 days for eluding law enforcement. All sentences out of Pennington County.
Alice Richards, 32, is Native American; 5 feet, 5 inches; 160 pounds. Richards is serving three five-year sentences with three years suspended on each, for drug possession out of Pennington County.
Kayla Lamont, 28, is Native American; 5 feet, 2 inches; 160 pounds. Lamont is serving two sentences of two years, seven months and 20 days for drug possession; and a sentence of two years, seven months and 20 days for second-degree robbery. All cases are out of Pennington County.
Carly Schoneman, 23, is white; 5 feet, 2 inches; 145 pounds. Schoneman is serving a sentence of two years, eight months and 20 days, with one years suspended, for drug possession in Minnehaha County.
Pamela Miller, 28, is Native American; 5 feet, 6 inches; 165 pounds. Miller is serving a sentence of one year, 11 months and 10 days for failing to appear in court; and a sentence of four years, 11 months and 10 days for drug possession, all out of Davison County. She also is serving a sentence of four years, 11 months for forgery in Yankton County.
- Kelsey Flute, 30, is Native American; 5 feet, 6 inches; 220 pounds. Flute is serving two sentences of one year, 11 months and 20 days for third offense DUI. One sentence is from Charles Mix County and one from Yankton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.