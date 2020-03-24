Three of the nine inmates who escaped Monday night from the state Women’s Prison minimum security unit in Pierre were arrested on the Crow Creek Indian Reservation Tuesday afternoon, said prison spokesman Michael Winder in a news release.
“The inmates left the Pierre Community Work Center without authorization at 8:43 p.m, March 23 by exiting an exterior door,” Winder stated via news release Tuesday morning.
A ground and air search began Monday night and continued Tuesday for the eight women.
Prison employees notified law enforcement and began other procedures for when an escape happens, Winder said. The state Highway Patrol put up aircraft to aid in the ground search.
On Tuesday afternoon, Winder told the Capital Journal one of the nine women who broke away “was apprehended overnight in Pennington County,” where Rapid City is the county seat.
He had identified the eight women on the lam Tuesday morning as ranging in age from 23 to 32. Six of them are Native Americans and two are white. Winder did not release information about the woman caught in Pennington County because she was not on the loose at the time of the news release.
During a Tuesday morning news conference, Gov. Kristi Noem mentioned nine had escaped and that eight inmates remained missing. “We are continuing the investigation,” she said.
By Tuesday afternoon, inmates Kelsey Flute, Jordan Wakeman and Pamela Miller were taken into custody on the Crow Creek Reservation. Winder said, “The state is working with the tribe to have the three returned to state custody.”
The Crow Creek Sioux Tribe’s reservation is headquartered in Fort Thompson, which is 60 miles southeast of Pierre. The reservation’s northwest corner is less than 40 miles from Pierre. About 1,230 of the tribe’s 3,500 enrolled members live on the reservation which borders the east side of the Missouri River and is mostly inside Buffalo County.
The Women’s Prison is in the sprawling Solem Public Safety Center at 3200 E. Highway 32 on the southeast side of Pierre, which includes the Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office and the administrative offices of the state’s Department of Corrections. The Women’s Prison Community Work Center is nearby and houses minimum-security inmates on work release and community service status, as well as parolees in the Community Transition Program, according to prison officials.
There were 180 women in the Community Work Center in Pierre as of Feb. 29; and 230 in the prison and 93 in the prison’s Unit E, according to prison information online. There were also 63 female inmates in other work release or treatment programs, medical furloughs or some other status, for a total of 566 women in the state corrections system, nearly all of them in Pierre.
There were 3,267 men in the state’s prison system as of Feb. 29.
Most of the Womens Prison inmates are Native American — 53 percent as of Jan. 31, according to the prison; 41 percent are identified as white; 2.9 percent Hispanic and 2.7 percent African-American.
Under 15 percent of the crimes committed by the inmates at the Womens Prison are rated as violent; 63 percent are drug crimes and 22 percent defined as non-violent crimes, according to the prison’s reports.
For comparison’s sake, half of the 3,265 male inmates in the state prison system committed violent crimes, according to the latest figures posted by prison officials.Besides their current sentences, the escapee women now face a new one. “Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape,” which is a Class 5 felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to Winder.
Winder listed information on each of the eight women.
Philomene Boneshirt, 25, is Native American; 5 feet, 8 inches; 140 pounds. Boneshirt is serving a sentence of seven months and 15 days for third-degree simple assault and a consecutive sentence of one year for drug possession out of Minnehaha County.
Jordan Wakeman, 27, is white; 5 feet, 5 inches; 130 pounds. Wakeman is serving a sentence of six years, seven months and five days and a consecutive sentence of five years with five years suspended; and another consecutive sentence of two years. All are for drug possession cases out of Minnehaha County.
Sylvia Red Leaf, 25, is Native American; 5 feet, 5 inches, 160 pounds. Red Leaf is serving two sentences of three years, nine months and 15 days for drug possession; and a sentence of one year, nine months and 15 days for eluding law enforcement. All sentences out of Pennington County.
Alice Richards, 32, is Native American; 5 feet, 5 inches; 160 pounds. Richards is serving three five-year sentences with three years suspended on each, for drug possession out of Pennington County.
Kayla Lamont, 28, is Native American; 5 feet, 2 inches; 160 pounds. Lamont is serving two sentences of two years, seven months and 20 days for drug possession; and a sentence of two years, seven months and 20 days for second-degree robbery. All cases are out of Pennington County.
Carly Schoneman, 23, is white; 5 feet, 2 inches; 145 pounds. Schoneman is serving a sentence of two years, eight months and 20 days, with one year suspended, for drug possession in Minnehaha County.
Pamela Miller, 28, is Native American; 5 feet, 6 inches; 165 pounds. Miller is serving a sentence of one year, 11 months and 10 days for failing to appear in court; and a sentence of four years, 11 months and 10 days for drug possession, all out of Davison County. She is also serving a sentence of four years, 11 months for forgery in Yankton County.
Kelsey Flute, 30, is Native American; 5 feet, 6 inches; 220 pounds. Flute is serving two sentences of one year, 11 months and 20 days for third offense DUI. One sentence is from Charles Mix County and one from Yankton County.
