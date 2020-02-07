UPDATED Saturday Feb. 8:
Snow and rain are expected across much of South Dakota this weekend. On Saturday, the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen adjusted its Friday forecast slightly down, from 2-4 inches of snow expected over Pierre and Fort Pierre, to 1-3 inches this weekend, mostly on Saturday night and early Sunday. Winds will be 18-24 mph from the north and northwest and the temperature in Pierre was 31 degrees about 6 p.m., Saturday, and was forecast to fall to about 21 degrees by Sunday morning.
More snow, up to 8 inches or more, is expected north and east of Pierre and increasing wind speeds Sunday will make travel difficult, according to the weather service.
According to the weather service on Saturday, here is the forecast for the next week in Pierre and Fort Pierre:
Saturday night, Feb. 8: Snow. Patchy blowing snow before 4 a.m, then patchy blowing snow after 5 a.m. Low around 21. Blustery, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday: Patchy blowing snow before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 8 to 16 mph.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday, Feb. 15: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.