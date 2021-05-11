Denver Air Connection responded Monday to SkyWest's request for a rebid in the Essential Air Service (EAS) contract for Pierre and Watertown in the latest phase of a contentious struggle for control of air travel in the two cities.
Key Lime Air president and CEO Cliff Honeycutt wrote in a letter to U.S. deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs Joel Szabat that SkyWest's April 28 letter requesting a rebid relied on "numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and unfounded assumptions" regarding Key Lime subsidiary Denver Air's bid.
"As a threshold issue, none of the submissions identify any matter of record that the Department decided in error as is required for reconsideration," Honeycutt wrote. "As such, the submissions should be rejected. Instead, the submissions appear to simply reiterate, without more, their belief that SkyWest’s proposal was superior. Moreover, while the submissions contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and unfounded assumptions regarding DAC’s proposal, they do not provide any rational explanation why the Department should agree to spend an additional $7.7 million in overall subsidy over the two year term."
Honeycutt also pointed to SkyWest's on-time rates for the month of April: 77.1 percent for arrivals and 83.3 percent for departures at Pierre, and 70.8 percent for arrivals and 56.3 percent for departures at Watertown according to the federal Department of Transportation's monthly Air Travel Consumer Report.
"In 2020 DAC demonstrated an average on-time departure rating of 98.12% and an average on on-time arrival rating of 97.1% for all routes it serviced," Honeycutt wrote. "Additionally, over the two-year span from 2019 through 2020 DAC had only 1 flight cancelled due to maintenance issues. In 2020 DAC posted an impressive 99.75% completion rate on all its passenger operations – including flight cancellations due to weather. DAC looks forward to providing that same level of service to Pierre and Watertown, SD."
Honeycutt claimed in his letter that Denver Air offers Pierre more "quality" United Airlines connections each day than SkyWest: 249 within two hours against SkyWest's 132, a difference of 88 percent.
"Based on the foregoing, none of the petitions have established the requisite error necessary for reconsideration," Honeycutt wrote. "At the same time, the statistical data establishes that DAC has demonstrated a more favorable performance record and will save more than $7.7 million in federal funds. The contract was properly awarded based on established criteria and should not be revisited."
Denver Air head of business development Jon Coleman told the Capital Journal on Tuesday that his company remains focused on its July 1 transition to becoming EAS operator in Pierre and Watertown.
"The communities of Pierre and Watertown are very important to Denver Air Connection," Coleman said. "To that end, we are building route schedules that provide superior connectivity. We look forward to providing the same high level of customer service and reliability to Pierre and Watertown that our other community partners have enjoyed."
SkyWest said in a Tuesday statement that the company "appreciates the DOT’s thoughtful consideration of this issue and its support of the Pierre and Watertown communities who depend on reliable air service and their current vital connection to the United global network."
"We reaffirm that the original bid cycle did not accurately reflect the current and projected air travel landscape and that a reissue is the right course of action to ensure the air service needs of these communities are met," the statement read.
