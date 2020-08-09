This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally might be bigger than expected during the year of the pandemic, based on the drug and traffic offenses logged by law enforcement and the vehicle count by DOT.
Of course, it's only the first day, but: In Sturgis and in the larger Rapid City District, the number of arrests for DUI and misdemeanor drug offenses were higher than last year, as were the total citations issued and the number of injury traffic crashes, according to a news release Sunday from Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, who released figures on Sunday.
For years, the Patrol has issued reports of such law enforcement activity during the Rally.
Meanwhile, in the first three days of the Rally, the vehicle count done, rather meticulously, by the state Department of Transportation, showed traffic was down 3.8% from the same period during the 2019 Rally.
City officials and others connected to the Rally have estimated perhaps 250,000 people would show up for the 10-day Rally that opened Friday, Aug. 7 and ends Aug. 16. It’s the 80th anniversary Rally.
The normal attendance the past 20 years has averaged around 500,000.
Because of the COVID-19, many Sturgis residents opposed holding the Rally, but city leaders went ahead with it on a limited basis, with most large events in the city canceled. In part, city leaders said that even if they canceled the entire event, thousands still would show up and the results could be chaotic.
Of course, too, the economic impact of the Rally, estimated to be as much as $800 million annually in recent years, weighed heavily on the decision to hold the Rally this year in the town of 7,000. The 10 days are the major part of annual business for many of the businesses in and around Sturgis.
Gov. Kristi Noem promoted the Sturgis Rally on Friday, comparing it with her July 3 appearance with President Donald Trump and 7,500 people at Mount Rushmore and the Professional Bull Riders event July 10-12 in Sioux Falls at which she rode a horse and carried the American flag.
On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted: "#Sturgis2020 kicks off today. Welcome to South Dakota! Our state had the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. We had the first national indoor sporting event with fans thanks to @PBR. We've been "Back to Normal" for over 3 months, and South Dakota is in a good spot."
Anecdotal reports from Friday from city leaders and others indicated that the numbers showing up the first day appeared to rival recent years’ first days.
For what it’s worth, the first official statistics don’t make a case for a crowd much smaller than normal.
According to the Highway Patrol, in the Sturgis and Rapid City District, from 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 to 6 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 9, 26 DUI arrests were made, compared with 22 for the same 24 hours in 2019. There were 41 misdemeanor drug arrests, compared with 31 last year; 17 felony drug arrest compared with 23 in 2019.
Total citations for the 24 hours were 226, up from 189 a year ago; three vehicles were seized for drug possession, compared with one a year ago.
According to Mangan, 19 of the DUI arrests happened in Sturgis; seven of them in the Rapid City District. Sixteen of the felony drug arrests happened in Sturgis; one was in the Rapid City District.
There were 12 crashes causing injury, compared to nine in 2019.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Transportation has been doing the count for a couple decades or more, tracking each vehicle entering Sturgis, covering all the roads coming in.
It can’t account for how many people are in or on each vehicle, of course, nor how many times the same vehicle might enter Sturgis in a day. But it’s a count that’s been done the same way for a long time and generally tracks well with the city of Sturgis’ separate estimate of attendance compiled about six weeks after the event. The city's headcount uses several factors, including garbage created, drinking water and waste water used through the city’s utilities, sales tax revenues and a big photo done the same day each year on the main drag.
According to numbers compiled by Jeff Brosz of the DOT and released Monday for the first three days of the Rally: on Friday, Aug.7, 49,835 vehicles entered Sturgis, down 4.3% from% from the first Friday last year; on Saturday, Aug. 8, the count was 54,804, down 8% from 2019; on Sunday, Aug. 9, it was 56,149, up 1.1% from vehicles entering in 2019 that day.
The three-day total is 160,788 vehicles entering Sturgis, down 3.8% from 167,222 during the same period in 2019.
There were no fatal crashes the first weekend of the Rally in the region in and around Sturgis, but several critical injuries:
A 70-year-old man received life-threatening injuries when he swerved to miss a deer Saturday afternoon four miles south of Deadwood and crashed the 2010 Harley Davidson. He was not wearing a helmet. His passenger, a 63-year-old woman was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday morning, a 64-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he had to swerve the 2014 Harley Davidson while he was passing and went into the ditch 3 miles north of Nemo. He was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from his bike. Charges are pending, according to Mangan.
Two motorcycles hit each other on Saturday, seriously injuring both drivers in the Black Hills west of Rapid City. A 24-year-old man driving a 2001 Yamaha FZS10 north on U.S. Highway 385 two miles north of the intersection with Highway 44 about 2 p.m., Aug. 8, crossed the center line and hit a southbound 2005 Harley Davidson driven by a 64-year-old woman. Both drivers were wearing helmets; both sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against the man.
There were nine other motorcycle crashes that involved injuries, some serious, including two about 5 p.m., Saturday, on Interstate 90 — one in Rapid City, one near Spearfish — that were caused in part by the wet pavement from a thunderstorm, according to Mangan.
There were no traffic deaths during that 24 hours in the Sturgis and Rapid City District. In 2019 there were no fatal crashes in that same 24-hour period in 2019, according to Mangan.
To watch livestreaming of Sturgis' main drag: https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/webcams-in-and-around-sturgis
Night in Sturgis Rally 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cF9pARTfDg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.