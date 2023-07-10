A residential fire and explosion on Monday afternoon had no injuries, but the challenging call for firefighters led to a likely total loss of the structure.
Pierre Fire Department Chief Ian Paul said firefighters received the call about the fire around 2:15 p.m. The fire happened in the 600 block of North Taylor Avenue.
"It started with a fire that led to the explosion of a propane stove, but that was on the outside of the structure that connected to a grill," Paul said.
No one was home when the fire began, and Paul said a passerby called to report it.
"It was a difficult fire to fight because of the extreme hot weather," he said. "The fire made its way into the house and into the attic prior to us getting on scene. So, we fought the fire that was running through the attic, but at one time, we had to pull our crew outside because it got too dangerous to continue operations inside."
Fire crews shifted to exterior operations, with Paul saying he couldn't provide an exact time to put the fire out.
"But it took a little bit to get the fire knocked down and get all the hotspots taken care of," he said. "It was a challenging fire due to the complexity of the fire itself and then the hot weather as well."
In addition to law enforcement, Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department, American Medical Response, and Pierre water and electric crews, Paul said River Cities Public Transit provided a bus to provide responders with air conditioning.
"For anybody that needed it, River Cities set up a bus for rehab to get out of the heat," Paul said.
The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported a 97-degree high at the Pierre Regional Airport shortly before 4 p.m. Paul and fire crews were still on scene at 5 p.m.
The fire's cause is still under investigation, but Paul said it didn't appear suspicious.
Monday's fire comes about six weeks after a blast killed a baby and her grandparents at a home south of Fort Pierre. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by state fire marshals, though foul play is not suspected.
