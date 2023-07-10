House
Firefighters outside a damaged home on North Taylor in Pierre. 

 Elise Wines Capital Journal

A residential fire and explosion on Monday afternoon had no injuries, but the challenging call for firefighters led to a likely total loss of the structure.

Pierre Fire Department Chief Ian Paul said firefighters received the call about the fire around 2:15 p.m. The fire happened in the 600 block of North Taylor Avenue.

