The City of Fort Pierre revised its water restrictions on Thursday, which started on Monday after a Mni Wiconi pipe began leaking.
The city continues to ask residents to conserve water but loosened some of its initial restrictions. Fort Pierre refilled its water supply tank, but the city said heavy usage caused a vulnerability.
To ensure an adequate supply for drinking and fire protection remains, the city implemented a lawn and garden watering schedule and asked residents to avoid the hottest part of the day.
Houses with odd street numbers may water lawns and gardens on odd calendar days, and homes with even street numbers may water on even calendar days.
The city also said residents could use water for routine activities but refrain from washing vehicles and boats, watering lawns and gardens outside the set schedule and any action using excessive water.
Fort Pierre will implement full restrictions at midnight on Sunday to replenish the supply tank in preparation for the permanent repair work on the Mni Wiconi pipeline, which will shut off. The city didn't state when the restrictions would end, but it said no lawn and garden watering until it lifts restrictions.
Residents can call the city at 605-223-7690 for further information.
