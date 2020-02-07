Sunday morning came quiet in Pierre, stilled by 4 inches of snow that fell from late Saturday night to about 7 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
There was little wind early, around 8 a.m., Sunday in Pierre, although winds are expected to pick up across the region, according to the weather service.
Much more snow fell across eastern South Dakota and especially across the southern third of Minnesota.
From 14-16 inches of snow fell at Hamlin, which is southeast of Watertown, the weather service reported about 8:30 a.m., Sunday.
The weather service on Friday that snow and rain would move across the state, from 2-4 inches in Pierre and Fort Pierre, but up to 8 inches to the east. By just a half-hour after midnight, Huron had 8 inches and Redfield had 5 inches and Faulkton 3 inches.
By 6 a.m., Sunday, 10.4 inches had fallen two miles south of Huron, the weather service reported.
The southern third of Minnesota got walloped, with 9.9 inches at Minneota and 9 inches at New Ulm.
Despite the calm feel to Pierre early Sunday, the weather service said there were difficult driving conditions across much of the stat with snow-covered roads. City crews had plowed some of the main streets in Pierre by 7 a.m., Sunday.
But as it has done since Friday, the weather service has adjusted its forecast for Pierre and Fort Pierre and Hughes and Stanley counties downward a little.
There will be less snow and wind than earlier thought.
The temperature in Pierre was 20 degrees at 7 a.m., Sunday and will rise to about 32 degrees today, with winds from the northwest at 8-11 mph, according to the weather service.
A day ago, the weather service expected winds to be 18-24 mph from the north and northwest.
On Sunday morning, the weather service gave this detailed forecast for the week ahead for Pierre and Fort Pierre:
Today, mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 18. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday, Feb. 15: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
On a somewhat related note: The state Highway Patrol reported on Saturday that a sobriety checkpoint held Friday evening, Feb. 7, on U.S. Highway 14 in Fort Pierre, 80 vehicles came through during the one-hour check point. Two drivers were checked for impairment and one was arrested for DUI, the Patrol reported.
