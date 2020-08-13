Derek At The Straight has been charged by a grand jury’s indictment with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a Pierre man at the man’s home on July 9.
According to Police Capt. Bryan Walz, At The Straight, who is 25, also is charged with committing a felony while armed with a gun and with four counts of aggravated assault. He’s in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre on a $50,000 bond.
He's lived in Pierre recently, Walz said. Previously, At The Straight lived in Rapid City.
On July 9, Walz said a 30-year-old man had been flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with “severe life-threatening injuries,” after being shot outside a home in the 400 block of West Prospect Avenue. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., July 9.
A 911 caller reported the victim of the shooting was being taken by a private vehicle to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and he was quickly flown to Sioux Falls, Walz said at the time.
Nearby residents told the Capital Journal that evening there had been apparent domestic altercations at the home. One woman said she regularly heard loud arguments from the home.
On the night of the shooting, she was inside her home and heard an altercation that was more than words, she said. “It was ‘boom, boom,’ then a pickup took off out of the driveway. I thought it was fireworks. But (a friend) said ‘That’s a gun.’”
The pickup truck apparently was someone from the home taking the victim of the shooting to the hospital, the neighbor said.
The woman said another neighbor reported seeing a man earlier leave the home in a car immediately after the shooting.
At The Straight spent a stretch in the state prison several years ago. Prison records describe him as a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 145 pounds.
In summer 2013, At The Straight was charged in Hughes County with felony possession of an illegal drug and sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended; and with simple assault in a domestic violence incident, a Class 1 misdemeanor for which he was sentenced to 360 days in jail, with 213 suspended and credit for 147 days already spent in jail and a $250 fine, according to court records.
In March 2019, while in the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City, At The Straight filed a lawsuit in federal court against the jail, alleging it was violating his civil rights and not allowing him to exercise his religion. He also alleged, in his handwritten suit, that ". . .I'm not allowed to participate in any rehabilitation courses unlike everyone else in this jail. I find this as unfair which instead of helping me this action increases the likelyhood of me coming back."
He asked the court for: "Punitive damages $1,000,000."
A few days earlier, he had filed a similar suit, and also alleged "1-3 radios are handed out to each block causing some inmates to fight for them. Each and every time that I ask for a radio I'm always denied."
He said the lack of a radio and not being able to participate in his religion caused him "mental and emotional injury."
In this initial suit dated March 13, 2019, he asked for $1 million for punitive damages, $1 million for nominal damages and $1 million for compensatory damages.
At The Straight acted as his own lawyer in filing the lawsuits. From court documents, it appears he did not complete the filing requirements for either suit to proceed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.