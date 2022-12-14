UPDATED: Pierre gets 6.5 inches of snow, Ft. Pierre 10, more coming

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported Fort Pierre received 10 inches of snow and Pierre followed with 6.5 inches as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, but that accumulation should continue to build as the ongoing storm continues.
On Wednesday, Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said the Weather Service anticipates another 7 or more inches of snow accumulation through Friday.
“This low is just going to continue to wrap additional bands of snow back around,” he said. “And so we’ll keep getting these kind of rounds of snow and then breaks, and rounds of snow. But the trend eventually should be to lighten up and dissipate completely by the second half of Friday.”
On Tuesday, Meteorologist Kari Fleegel said the Weather Service also received reports of icing from Chamberlain to Fort Pierre.
“It’s a little icy on the roadways,” she said.
On Tuesday, the South Dakota Department of Transportation closed parts of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border. SDDOT also warned state highways and secondary highways would likely see closures or become impassable during the storm.
While Tuesday morning remained relatively light on new snow accumulation, Fleegel said it’s only a little break with more snowfall on its way.
“Snowfall totals for the entire event are on the order of 11-17 inches for Pierre itself,” she said. “If you go a little farther to the southwest, you could be seeing closer to 15 to near-20 inches for places like Murdo, Martin and Philip. So, quite a variety out there.”
The bulk of the snow accumulation should come Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, Lueck said Pierre’s 6.5 inches of snow was the equivalent of 0.93 inches of rain precipitation.
“I guess that’s the silver lining to this storm,” he said. “It is producing quite a bit of precip.”
Lueck said Fort Pierre received 10 inches of snow, with 11 inches in Kennebec, 12 inches east of Hayes and 15 inches just northeast of Vivian.
On Tuesday, Fleegel said winds would likely increase to 35-40 mph beginning on Wednesday. On Wednesday, Lueck said the Weather Service still anticipated increasing winds with falling snow potentially reducing visibility.
Fleegel said the snow would also change compared to the wet and heavy snow the storm initially dropped on central South Dakota.
“Add that to a little bit more snow, that will become a little fluffier as we move into Thursday, as cold air comes in, and we might get blowing around snow there, reducing visibility,” she said.
On Tuesday, Pierre city communications manager Brooke Bohnenkamp said the crews began sanding roads shortly after 4 a.m., with plowing operations beginning around 7:30 a.m.
Pierre already issued a city closure that went into effect on Tuesday. Bohnenkamp said the city would evaluate any ongoing closures on a day-by-day basis. She said the closure impacts city offices and sites like the landfill, Rawlins Municipal Library and City Hall. Bohnenkamp said the city also canceled Tuesday’s garbage collection.
Rawlins reported it canceled all scheduled programming and events through Thursday.
While City Hall remains closed, Bohnenkamp said residents could still make necessary utility payments online or through the automated secure phone service at 1-855-715-1316. The city also has a drop box for residents paying with cash and money orders that the city will collect.
Bohnenkamp couldn’t say how the city’s snow plow operations would continue at this point.
“Every snow event is different,” she said. “It does get to be tricky when they are ongoing events. Depending on what’s happening, (the crews’) primary goal is to keep those emergency snow routes open. And then they’ll keep that stuff cleared the best they can, and if they have to just keep going constantly, then that’s what they do to keep those cleared.”
Bohnenkamp added that the city moves from emergency routes to residential streets after the event subsides and emergency routes are ready.
The city issued an emergency snow alert on Monday, declaring no parking allowed on emergency snow routes. The alert remains in effect until the storm passes and the city lifts it.
Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz said the department issued 26 tickets and tows between midnight and the emergency route clearings on Tuesday morning.
“It’s a ticket and tow, so the violation is all in one — I believe it’s $85,” he said. “What it entails is we write the parking ticket, and the tow company picks up the vehicle and moves it off of the snow route and drops it there.”
Walz said officers log the location for any residents looking for their vehicles. He added they place them nearby, typically around the corner and off the route.
The tickets and tows remain in effect until the city lifts the emergency snow alert.
Walz said the department had issued tickets into the upper 70s in one instance in the past. While the 26 tickets aren’t near that number, Walz added it’s a little above average but still better than in the past. He credited the city’s and department’s efforts to get the declaration out with helping to reduce tickets issued.
As of Wednesday, Bohnenkamp said City Hall, the landfill, the library and the bailing facility remained closed. Bohnenkamp also said Pierre Regional Airport closed, with no flights of any kind going in or out of Pierre.
Pierre continued its plowing operations on Wednesday, with the parks department working on sidewalks. The city also staged gear at Fire Station 1 on Dakota Avenue to assist fire crews in getting the engines out in an emergency. Bohnenkamp added residents should remove snow from fire hydrants to ensure firefighters could access them in an emergency.
In Fort Pierre, the city extended its snow emergency on Tuesday evening.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said the city began plowing emergency snow routes at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the citywide following at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“So, no parking in the street,” Hanson said. “Cars will be ticketed and towed.”
Hanson said the extension would remain in effect until the city rescinds it. She also advised residents to refrain from on-street parking until after the ongoing storm passes and the city rescinds the emergency extension.
Fleegel said light dustings would continue through Friday after the bulk of the storm drops its snow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
“After that, it will be a dusting to half an inch each day,” she said.
Don’t expect to see the snow begin to disappear after the storm passes on Friday. Fleegel said cold temperatures are on the way behind it, cooling on Thursday and through next week.
The Weather Service expects Thursday’s highs in the low 20s, followed by highs in the teens on Friday and Saturday. Fleegel said early next week would bring single-digit highs.
“Not much melting at all anticipated, if any,” she said.
