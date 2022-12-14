 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Pierre gets 6.5 inches of snow, Ft. Pierre 10, more coming

Pierre crews cross Fourth Street as they plow Abbey Road on Tuesday morning.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported Fort Pierre received 10 inches of snow and Pierre followed with 6.5 inches as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, but that accumulation should continue to build as the ongoing storm continues.

On Wednesday, Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said the Weather Service anticipates another 7 or more inches of snow accumulation through Friday.

An Abbey Road resident snowblowing a path on Tuesday morning.
Pierre city crews on Fourth Street and Abbey Road. The National Weather Service reported Pierre received 3-5 inches of snow overnight, anticipating 11-17 inches by the storm's end.

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

