Pierre School District's Superintendent Kelly Glodt sent parents a letter on Monday evening about plans to collaborate with Avera Health to host a Coronavirus vaccine clinic for students at no charge.
The letter stated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration anticipates approving Pfizer's vaccine for children 12-15. On Monday, the FDA announced it approved Pfizer's vaccine for children 12-15.
The FDA previously approved vaccinations for those 16 and older. The district plans to host a clinic for those 12-18 years old, and anyone 17 and younger would need parental or guardian consent.
Glodt's letter noted that while children are not high-risk for severe COVID-19 illness, the vaccine would make transmission, absences, and time away from sports, work and other activities less likely.
The letter said more details would come after FDA approval.
The Pierre School District didn’t respond to the Capital Journal’s messages for more information.
On Wednesday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Health announced children 12-15 can get Pfizer's vaccine statewide with parental consent. The public can text GETVAX to 438-829 -- or VACUNA to 822-862, for spanish -- to receive three vaccine site options.
