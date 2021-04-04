A man was wounded in the leg after an apparent accidental shooting at a Pierre apartment complex Sunday.
Pierre Police Capt. Derald Gross said Monday that the investigation continues but there was no assailant and no danger to the public.
The man was found bleeding in an entryway by a resident at the complex at 420 S. Central Ave.
A resident told the Capital Journal he was watching television at 3 p.m. when he heard a man yelling for help. He said he found someone in the building’s back foyer holding his leg with blood “all over the place,” and called 911.
A photo showed blood on the tile, a cigarette lighter and what appear to be two medical gloves in a hallway. Police declined to release any information on Sunday. The man was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.
