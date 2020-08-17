UPDATED: Postmaster General will wait until after the election to cut costs

President Donald Trump has said Democrats want to rig the 2020 Electoral College against him by misscounting mail-in ballots, but Democrats assert Trump is trying to suppress the votes of people who don’t want to stand in line at a polling station because of COVID-19.
In a presidential campaign season that already has seen more twists and turns than any in memory, the status of the long-struggling post office has become the latest political football.
“The U.S. Post Office (System) has been failing for many decades. We simply want to MAKE THE POST OFFICE GREAT AGAIN, while at the same time saving billions of dollars a year for American Taxpayers. Dems don’t have a clue! @USPostOffice911,” Trump stated via Twitter on Monday.
In the age of email, text messaging and social media, the volume of traditional mail transactions — letters, cards, bills, etc. — is far lower than it was for most of our nation’s history. However, the emergence of online shopping via Amazon and other internet retailers has somewhat made up for this because of the packages USPS now ships.
Still, from April 1 to June 30, the Postal Service recorded a net loss of $2.2 billion. This is actually a $100 million improvement compared to the $2.3 billion loss reported for the same period in 2019.
“Significant declines in our mail volumes as the result of the pandemic were largely offset by corresponding growth in our package business, but the reality remains that the Postal Service is in a financially unsustainable position absent significant fundamental change,” Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy stated Aug. 7.
“The strong growth of our package volume in the third quarter was encouraging, but there is great uncertainty about whether that growth will be sustainable,” USPS Chief Financial Officer Joseph Corbett added. “We cannot let the recent growth of our package business mask our underlying business model problems, and we are redoubling our efforts to develop a plan to ensure our viability to provide universal service to all of America.”
Now, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling House members back to work to “save the Postal Service.” Pelosi called DeJoy a “crony” in Trump’s alleged effort to “delay the mail” and “disenfranchise voters.”
“Lives, livelihoods and the life of our American democracy are under threat from the president,” Pelosi said in a Sunday statement on her website. “In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is election central. Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote.”
By Tuesday afternoon, DeJoy said that any major changed to the USPS will not occur until after the Nov. 3 election.
"I want to assure all Americans of the following:
- Retail hours at Post Offices will not change,
- Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are,
- No mail processing facilities will be closed,
- And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed," DeJoy said in a Tuesday statement.
“The USPS will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country. There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge," DeJoy added.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., want to spend up to $25 billion on the Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act.
“Congress must provide emergency funding for the Postal Service just as it has for other essential industries. We cannot let so vital an agency fail,” Feinstein said upon introducing the legislation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily lives in fundamental ways, and the Postal Service is needed now more than ever,” Collins added. “The Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act would ensure the Postal Service is able to continue fulfilling its essential mission, while also providing for responsible stewardship of taxpayer funds and laying the groundwork to put the Postal Service on a path to long-term viability.”
How to Vote By Mail In South Dakota
Registered South Dakota voters wishing to participate in the Nov. 3 general election by mail may request ballots one of the following ways:
Calling the Secretary of State’s Office at 605-773-3537;
Postal Mail at: Secretary of State, Capitol Building, 500 E. Capitol Avenue Ste 204, Pierre, SD 57501-5070;
Downloading the ballot application at https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/assets/AbsenteeBallotApplicationFillable.pdf
Accessing the application via the Capital Journal’s website at https://www.capjournal.com.
The removal of mail drop boxes is not an election year scam. It is constantly going on. The Obama-Biden administration removed 14,000 mailboxes over the five fiscal years ending in 2017, according to the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General. More were likely removed before that. In 2009, cost-cutting was urgent at the postal service. According to U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Kimberly Frum, “When a collection box consistently receives very small amounts of mail for months on end, it costs the Postal Service money in fuel and workhours for letter carriers to drive to the mailbox and collect the mail. Removing the box is simply good business sense in that respect."
Mailboxes are removed from locations where they are underutilized, and either retired or relocated elsewhere.
The Obama/Biden crew did not remove or have removed boxes nor did they get involved in USPS affairs. The PO is required to refund retiree costs including health care to the tune of billions annually. No other entity is required to do this.
That is profound, not refund.
prefund.
