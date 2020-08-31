Adrian Wells, 44, a registered sex offender in Pierre, was arrested about 10 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, after a woman accused him of groping her without consent. Wells is a convicted rapist and registered sex offender who has spent time in federal and state prisons for sex crimes.
Police were called to the residence Saturday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street in Pierre, in a mobile home area just where North Euclid Avenue begins to curve, just north of the Airport Road.
Officers learned that Wells had been at a home and “groped a female without her consent,” according to the report from Capt. Bryan Walz. Wells was located and taken into custody. It's not known if he appeared in court Monday via interactive TV to face formal charges.
In October 2015, Wells was charged in state court in Pierre with failing to register properly as a sex offender after moving to a home too close to a school or other another “community safe zone.”
He’s required to register as a sex offender because of a December 1995 conviction in federal court for raping a 15-year-old boy in South Dakota when Wells himself was 19, according to the state sex offender registry. He was sentenced to 63 months in that case.
In September 2013, Wells was sentenced in federal court to 18 months in prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
In that case, in June, 2013, his appointed federal public defender Randall Turner filed a motion to suppress statements Wells made to police officers investigating his living arrangements with his girlfriend.
Turner said Wells "has been diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome and Borderline Intellectual Functioning. Any person of normal intellectual ability who deals with him becomes aware of these issues immediately."
That situation led to Wells becoming confused when being questioned and called a liar by police officers and making statements, some of which were incriminating, that were not voluntary, Turner argued. "He receives Supplemental Security Income which is paid to a payee since he is incapable of handling money," Turner argued. "It is completely beyond his understanding how much he is required to cooperate (with police), so he will tell law enforcement what he thinks they want to hear in order simply to try to stay out of trouble."
Wells, with Turner, ended up taking a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of failing to properly register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised probation. His probation period expired a year ago, according to court records.
Wells has spent time in the South Dakota State prison system, according to Department of Corrections records online.
Wells also has a 1996 conviction in Minnesota for aggravated sexual abuse.
He has been living on West Capitol Avenue in an apartment in Pierre, according to the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry. He’s described as a Native American with brown eyes, brown hair, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds.
