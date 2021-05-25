The state of South Dakota rested its case Wednesday in the trial of Tristin Larson, a Pierre man charged with second-degree murder, or first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated battery of an infant in the death of a two-year-old child last April.
The Pierre Police Department arrested Larson, 22, on April 18, 2020, after detectives determined he caused the “suspicious injuries” observed on a two-year-old taken to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police Capt. Bryan Walz. The child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital and pronounced dead the day of Larson’s arrest.
The state called 11 witnesses over Tuesday and Wednesday to make their case, including the mother of the child and Larson's girlfriend at the time, doctors who treated the child in Pierre and Sioux Falls and Pierre police officers who interviewed Larson. Exhibits from the state included pictures of the child taken at both hospitals and during the autopsy and video of Larson's interview with Detective Sgt. Dusty Pelle.
The trial resumes Thursday at 9 a.m. at Hughes County Courthouse.
