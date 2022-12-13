The National Weather Service is calling for 10 to 18 inches of snow, along with ice and 30- to 40-mph wind gusts.
The Hughes County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday due to the storm.
The City of Fort Pierre and Stanley County will close its offices on Tuesday due to the storm.
The Fort Pierre issued an emergency snow route notice due to the winter storm approaching.
All vehicles need to be removed from the streets that are emergency snow routes by midnight until further notice for plowing purposes. If vehicles are not removed, they will be towed at the owner’s expense.
In anticipation of the impending storm, the City of Pierre has issued an emergency snow alert, ordered city offices closed on Tuesday, and canceled the Tuesday City Commission meeting.
Effective at midnight, no parking is allowed on the emergency snow routes.
The snow alert will remain in effect until the snow event has passed and the alert is lifted. The declaration means those who park on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing until the alert is lifted.
Gov. Kristi Noem also ordered all state government executive branch offices to close statewide on Tuesday due to the storm. Noem issued the order on Monday afternoon. Noem's office reported it will make a decision on Tuesday concerning reopening the offices for Wednesday.
Her office added residents should prepare to stay home Tuesday if possible, and check sd511.org if required to travel.
8:20 p.m.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported portions of Interstate 90 will likely close mid-morning on Tuesday in parts of western and central parts of the state. SDDOT also anticipates parts of Interstate 29 north of Brookings to close mid-day on Tuesday. The state will continue evaluating road conditions overnight.
The City of Pierre reported activities at Rawlins Municipal Library scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday are canceled due to the weather.
The Pierre School District also canceled classes district-wide for Tuesday due to the weather.
Tuesday 9:35 a.m.
SDDOT will close I-90's eastbound and westbound lanes from Chamberlain exit 265 to Rapid City exit 67 at 10 a.m. due to freezing rain, heavy snow and high winds.
The department anticipates closing I-90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border and from Mitchell to Chamberlain on Tuesday afternoon as the state continues monitoring the winter storm. SDDOT advised No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout central and western parts of South Dakota, and secondary highways will likely become impassable during the storm, making travel difficult to nearly impossible.
Use sd511.org or dial 511 for the latest road and weather conditions.
