The National Weather Service in Aberdeen issued a blizzard warning on Wednesday for Pierre and Fort Pierre through 6 p.m. Friday, said meteorologist Kari Fleegel.
"The main threat is going to be the strong winds out of the northwest of 35 to 50 mph combined with the snow already on the ground to produce whiteout conditions," Fleegel said.
The area could receive 0.5 inches of new snow.
The Pierre School District also announced it cancelled classes for Thursday due to the weather.
Hughes County reported it would close its courthouse on Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions. The notice said all essential Hughes County personnel would remain available to keep roads open and safe for residents, but added people should stay off the roads if possible.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported it closed east and westbound lanes on Interstate 90 from Rapid City's Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain on Wednesday at 6 p.m. due to snow and high winds.
SDDOT said drivers should not use secondary roads to avoid interstate closures and advised people to avoid traveling due to extreme weather conditions and rapidly deteriorating roads.
The City of Pierre reported its offices will close on Thursday due to weather conditions. The city's job fair, originally set for 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, is postponed.
Thursday
The City of Pierre reported the Pierre Regional Airport closed for the remainder of the day due to low visibility after briefly reopening. The city said it will continue monitoring the situation.
The city also reported a water main leak on west Third Street. While water remains in service, the city advised residents to in the impacted area to store enough water to last 24 hours.
The city said residents would lose water service if the pipe deteriorates further before crews complete repairs. The city reported about 50 homes in the areas of LaBarge Court, Harney Court and west Fifth Street could be impacted. Residents within the city-provided map and immediate adjacent area should begin storing water by filling bathtubs, jugs and buckets until repairs are completed.
The city said it is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible, adding weather conditions are making the process challenging.
