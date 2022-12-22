The National Weather Service in Aberdeen issued a blizzard warning on Wednesday for Pierre and Fort Pierre through 6 p.m. Friday, said meteorologist Kari Fleegel.

"The main threat is going to be the strong winds out of the northwest of 35 to 50 mph combined with the snow already on the ground to produce whiteout conditions," Fleegel said.

Areas where residents should begin storing water.

