South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s Pierre clinic is on the move next year, from its current location on Abbey Road off of East Fourth Street to Pierre Street in Pierre’s historic downtown, with plans for expansion.
“We needed more space to offer more services,” clinic Chief Administrative Officer Bonnie Cromwell told the Capital Journal. Cromwell said both an increase in patients, which she attributes to the realization during the coronavirus pandemic that the clinic does not exclusively serve Native Americans, and a desire to offer more services led to the relocation decision.
Cromwell said the clinic will be able to expand its cultural services, in which traditional Native American medicine is administered, with the move.
“Right now we have a couple of groups that are starting back again. We started it before COVID, but COVID kind of stopped all that,” Cromwell said. “And so we have two groups right now going on. One is the Red Road Approach, and that’s for women, and then we have to bring a gentleman in from Sioux Falls to do the men’s, which is going to start this month.”
A South Dakota Urban Indian Health flyer for a women’s Red Road Approach group earlier this year describes the Red Road Approach as “holistic in concept and uses prayer as the basis of healing. The Traditions and Values of the Native American People ensure balance by living the cultural traditions through the Red Road. We utilize ceremonies and belief systems to become whole once again., (sic) in balance, walking the sacred Red Road.”
South Dakota Urban Indian Health Communications Director Samantha Chapman told the Capital Journal that construction is due to begin next month.
“We don’t have a date for (move-in) yet,” Chapman said. “Right now we’re just finalizing blueprints for what that build-out’s going to look like, and once we come to an agreement on that, then we’ll have a better timeline for what that move looks like.”
Chapman said the clinic will take up three floors of space, with medical clinic rooms and reception on the main floor and offices and space for the behavioral health team downstairs.
“The primary reason for the move is just an increase in the volume of patients in general,” Chapman said, adding that that increase encompasses medical and behavioral patients. “And then we also are expanding our cultural health team, so some of those activities that we have such as our Red Road Approach recovery group, we have our therapeutic crafts that happen on a weekly basis. I think we’re just planning in general on offering more activities like that to the community.”
Cromwell said the larger Sioux Falls Urban Indian Health clinic, which has more space than the Abbey Road clinic, has programs Pierre hopes to mirror.
“We’d like to get a drum group going and a men’s Red Road group. Those are just some of the things that we want to do,” Cromwell said.
The clinic’s staff will also be able to expand with the Pierre Street move. The Abbey Road building supports 17 staff currently, Cromwell said.
“I would like people to know that we’re not an (Indian Health Services) facility,” Cromwell said. “So I think a lot of people think that. For one thing, Natives that come from the reservation think we’re IHS, and we’re not. We do provide service to Natives and non-Natives, both. So we’re not an IHS facility, we serve everybody no matter what their nationality is. And then we also bill every kind of insurance that’s out there and our services are based on a sliding fee scale. So we really are (a federally qualified health center), which allows us to see everybody and then provide services based on their income and their family size.”
I've been a patient of South Dakota Urban Indian Health since 1999. The staff has been absolutely been fantastic, they do care about you. This last year I've been dealing with cancer, and the love and support the staff has shown me has been marvelous! My NP has helped me through two mental health crisis by prescribing
the correct combinations of medicine that has successfully restored proper mental health and has been absolutely wonderful during the cancer experience.
