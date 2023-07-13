After working for about two weeks in South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s new downtown location in Pierre, medical receptionist Miranda Barta has already noticed a difference.
“The amount of phone calls and patients coming into the clinic has increased,” she said, adding that the clinic is “more accessible for the patients and the community members” than the previous space at 1714 Abbey Road.
“The pace has picked up, so it’s much nicer being able to help our community members,” Barta added.
The Pierre clinic of SDUIH moved into the new building, at 339 S. Pierre St., on June 29. The clinic’s new space also harbors 20,000 square feet — more than twice the space as the old — and supplies more space for health-related services and activities. SDUIH had been renting the Abbey Road space but purchased the building at 339 S. Pierre St.
Marissa Turner, a nurse practitioner in the clinic, also underlined the way the new clinic’s location could help ease patient care.
“The ease of accessibility will definitely be beneficial to our patients,” she said. “We’re not having to jump through as many hoops to reach some of our population. We’re able to welcome more people here easily without having to jump over transportation hurdles.”
SDUIH receives funding from Indian Health Service, the federal health program for American Indians and Alaska Natives. Most of the people who come to the clinics are Native, but all are accepted, said Tami Hogie-Lorenzen, chief medical officer for SDUIH.
South Dakota Urban Indian Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center, Hogie-Lorenzen said, so it’s designed to meet the needs of an underserved population and to offer a sliding fee scale if the patient does not have insurance. No one is turned away, she said. SDUIH has clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls.
With additional space carving a path to expanded services, the new location in Pierre has also affected hiring. Michaela Seiber, CEO of South Dakota Urban Indian Health, said SDUIH was able to hire a third behavioral health counselor in the Pierre clinic, along with a housekeeper. She expects to hire more people after some time adjusting in the new space.
“We’ve had wait lists for new (behavioral health) patients,” said Seiber, an enrolled member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate. “We’ve had people who aren’t comfortable seeing a male therapist, and that’s who we’ve had before. Now we hired a female therapist. This therapist is also Native American, so now we can expand our scope of work.”
Two of the three counselors are Native.
Seiber emphasized the way the new building will allow cultural offerings to expand. The new space, as she explained, adds two rooms devoted to cultural activities.
“Leta Wise Spirit, our cultural health assistant here, finally has a space that’s her own,” she said, adding that one room includes storage cabinets for sweetgrass, sage and other herbs used in cultural practices.
The room possesses special HVAC units that allow for ventilation after practices such as smudging.
“We also have a room downstairs where sewing and beading classes can happen,” Seiber said.
The downstairs or basement area also contains a fitness room.
The new space, Seiber emphasized, bolsters the clinic’s work with behavioral health and cultural practices.
“We’ve been so strong on our medical side — consistently since we started,” she said. “Where we’ve lacked is in our behavioral health and cultural health. So that’s where we’re building now.”
One particularly frequent cultural practice Seiber described is smudging.
“Sometimes people coming off the street might need to smudge if they’re having a hard day,” she said.
She added that rough experiences — and even simply the desire to start off the day well — might provide a reason to smudge.
“A lot of our staff will do it before they start their day,” she said.
Seiber said people come into one of the rooms, with a staff member, devoted to cultural practices. A small amount of sage, or sweetgrass or cedar, is placed in a shell and lit with a small flame.
“The smoke that billows out, you waft it onto yourself,” she said. “You think about your intentions for the day, like a prayer. If something is going badly, you can think about that and try to cleanse it out of your mind.”
Seiber described the effect as “calming.”
“It resets your nervous system,” she said. “Even if it’s short term, it’s something that gives people a chance to think clearly and make a plan for the next step.”
Seiber said she hoped the new building would also help to craft more connections with the community outside the regular patients who come in for care. She mentioned the possibility of hosting a powwow, presenting youth-group activities and expanding parenting classes. Additional space makes those sorts of endeavors possible, she explained, and more staff members would help as well.
“Those are things we could do really well here, but (before) we had such limited space,” she said. “Once we get a little more time under our belt, we’ll find where we need to add the staff.”
Seiber said staff members at the clinic are already reaching out frequently to people in the community. They’re helping people, for instance, to sign up for Medicaid after the state’s Medicaid expansion took effect on July 1.
People seeking more information about SDUIH can call 605-224-8841 for the Pierre Clinic and 605-339-0420 for the Sioux Falls Clinic. They can reach the after-hours nurse triage line at 605-609-9294. People can also visit sduih.org/ for more information.
